Court remands man for allegedly stealing provisions worth N1.1m

By Adepote Arowojobe

An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 28-year-old man, Abiodun Thomas, in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing provisions worth N1.13 million.

Thomas, whose residential address was not provided, is charged with theft and conversion.

He pleaded guilty to charge.

Following his gulty plea, the Magistrate, A.O. Onalaja ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri correctional centre.

He adjourned the matter until Jan. 16 for facts and sentencing.

e prosecutor, ASP Christian Okonofua, told the court that the defendant committed the offence around September. at No 24, Agbele Grammar School, Oke Ota-Ona area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant stole 132 cartons of ”Fast-Moving Consumer Goods” which include packaged foods, beverages, toiletries, cosmetics, cleaning supplies, and other low-cost household items, property of Mr Francis Igbokwe.

Okonofua also alleged that the defendant converted the proceeds to his personal use.

According to him, the offence contravenes the orovisions of Sections 280 and punishable under section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State. (NAN)