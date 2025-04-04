Mining Marshals shut down illegal Nasarawa site

The Mining Marshals have shut down an illegal mining site in the Rafin-Gabas community of Kokona Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.

By Martha Agas

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, confirmed this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, on Thursday in Abuja.

Alake stated that the Mining Marshals, a security outfit established by the Ministry, dismantled the site and arrested three foreigners.

He described the operation as a major step toward curbing illegal mining and sanitising the sector.

The site, he said, had long evaded law enforcement and was reportedly protected by compromised security personnel.

“However, following a strategic and well-coordinated operation, the Mining Marshals penetrated the stronghold, leading to the arrest of three foreign nationals.

“Several other suspects managed to flee, allegedly with the help of security operatives,” he said.

The minister commended the Marshals, describing the operation as a breakthrough in the fight against illegal mining.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to cracking down on illegal mining and ensuring accountability.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Mining Marshals, John Onoja, said a manhunt was underway for the escaped suspects.

Onoja added that investigations were ongoing to identify security personnel who facilitated the illegal activities.

According to him, the company behind the illegal operations, along with some fugitives, have pending criminal charges in the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government has arrested 327 suspects and prosecuted 143 for illegal mining since the Marshals began operations in 2024.

The Marshals, drawn from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were trained in tactical skills to combat illegal miners, bandits, and other criminal elements. (NAN)