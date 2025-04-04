Stakeholders plead with Tinubu to review appointment of DG, National Agricultural Seed Council

Stakeholders and experts in the Seed Sector of Nigeria have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review the recent appointment of a substantive Director General for the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC).

Stakeholders’ concern stemmed from the fact that Hon Fatuhu Mohammed Buhari who was appointed as substantive Director General of the Council did not possess the requisite professional qualification and cognate experience in seed science and technology as provided for in the Act establishing the Council.

In the open letter of appeal to President Tinubu signed on behalf of the Seed Sector by Engineer Olagbaju Akeju, a technical consultant/seed processor, the group cited a breach of Part III, Section 6 of the National Seed Council Act of 2019, which is the regulatory framework to establish food governance and remove quackery from the Nigeria Seed System.

Specifically, Part III, Section 6, states: “The President shall appoint on the recommendation of the Hon. Minister, candidate who possesses professional qualification and cognate experience in Seed Science and Technology.”

The group said that: “This requirement is very fundamental to continue to sustain the gain and international recognition of the Nigerian Agricultural Seed System as African model.”

According to the group, “It is for this purpose that Mr. President’s attention is invited to take another look at the appointment of Hon. Fatuhu Mohammed Buhari as Director General of the Council as earlier announced and confirmed, pending the request for Dr. Ishiaku Othman Khalid to serve as substantive Director-General of the Council for a single term.”

It would be recalled that until a few days ago, before the announcement of Hon. Fatuhu Mohammed Buhari as the Director-General by Mr. President, the Acting Director-General, Dr. Ishiaku Othman Khalid, a seasoned Seed Expert who grew within the system to become a director, was expected to be confirmed as the substantive Director General.

“During his tenure in acting capacity, the Seed Council attained international recognition as testified by the Council of Head of States in Africa Union for Food Security Committee. The Nigeria Seed System has also become remarkable as a model working for Nigeria and should be adopted by other African countries.”

On appointment of core professionals to head the Council, the group noted: “Since its establishment, the leadership of this unique agency has always been selected among the professionals in the relevant seed science and technology for the post of Director-General.

“It appeared that Mr. President was misled to appoint a non-professional as Director-General. This appointment did not only contravene the extant law but also breach Mr. President’s belief to give opportunity for serving officers to reach the pinnacle of their careers.”