Borno governor expresses satisfaction with resettlement progress

By Abdullahi Mohammed

The Borno government has expressed satisfaction with the progress of ongoing post-recovery projects for the resettlement of survivors in Bama communities.

Gov. Babagana Zulum made this known on Friday during his visit to the reconstruction site in Darajamal, a community near Bama town.

“I have earlier made a pronouncement that before the end of my tenure, we shall close all the IDPs.

“So, in the fulfillment of this promise, we started the resettlement.

“God willing, we are going to close one of the biggest camps in Maiduguri, which is Bama IDP camp, and that will be a game changer because it is no longer sustainable for us to continue to keep people at the IDP camps,” he said.

The current Bama IDP camp in Maiduguri was home to the Government Science Secondary School.

The governor said that his administration was committed to resettling the survivors back to their ancestral homes in accordance with the Kampala Convention.

Zulum also sought the cooperation of the military in his resettlement agenda.

“I want to appeal to the Nigerian military to support the government in our resettlement efforts because we shall not allow any person to sabotage the intention of the government,” he said.

He commended the efforts of the military, adding: “I want to bring to their kind notice (military) that we should not allow people to be kept in the IDP camps. Why would we allow 1,000 to 1,500 military personnel in a local government?

“There is no business in keeping them there endlessly.”

The governor noted that 2017 Resolution of the United Nations clearly stated that military operations have to be followed by stabilisation mechanism.

He, however, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for providing financial support.

“I want to commend the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the funding that we have been receiving from the FG despite the low value of naira, we are still getting some funds.

“I want to acknowledge and inform the people of Borno State that we are receiving some funds from the federal government and what we are doing is the judicious utilisation of the funding,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Abba Wakilbe, the state Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, told Zulum that his committee had completed the construction of 93 resettlement houses in Darajamal, with plans to deliver the remaining 27 houses in February.

The commissioner also mentioned that the design of the resettlement area in Darajamal included the provision of a Primary and junior Secondary School, a mall, and a mosque for the well-being of the returnees.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the post-recovery drive agenda of Zulum’s administration is yielding results, with the successful resettlement of returnees in most of the communities hit by Boko Haram attacks across the state.

NAN also reports that Bama, Banki, Nguru Soye and its other surrounding communities, Konduga, and communities in Kaga, are among the communities so far resettled by the administration

Others are Dikuwa, Mafa, Ngala; Kala Balge, Marte and Doron Baga.

Reconstruction work for the resettlement was yet to, however, start in communities in Abadam and Guzamala council areas. (NAN)