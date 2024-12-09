Borno budgets N109bn for security, health in 2025

The Borno government says it will pririotise security, health and works in the 2025 financial year.

The Borno government says it will pririotise security, health and works in the 2025 financial year.

Gov. Babagana Zulum stated this during the presentation of the proposed 2025 Appropriation Bill, to the state House of Assembly, on Monday in Maiduguri.

The 584.76 billion estimate, tagged: “Budget of Recovery and Continuity,” comprises N380.84 billion capital expenditure and N203.92 billion recurrent expenditure, respectively.

Zulum said that N20 billion has been allocated to strengthen security operations through provision of operational vehicles, motorcycles and surveillance equipment to the Nigerian Army and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

He said the state would support volunteers and improve intelligence sharing mechanisms to tackle insurgency and other security challenges.

The governor lauded the military and the CJTF in securing the state, especially in facilitating the resettlement of displaced persons.

“Our administration remains committed towards ensuring the safety of lives and property,” he said, and tasked the security agencies to remain vigilant.

Zulum said that N49.8 billion was allocated to the Ministry of Works, aimed at enhancing road networks, drain systems and public infrastructure.

He listed some of the project to include dualisation of 7.1 kilometre Borno Express – Tashan Kano – Mole road, and construction of a six-span bridge across the Rivangada Brook, to ease traffic flow and improve access to key parts of Maiduguri metropolis.

“The Ministry will also oversee the rehabilitation of 30km of roads and drainages in six local communities, including Abaganaram, Shehuri South and Gwange. Other road projects include the construction of the Mala Kachallah roundabout to Yerwa Peach Escape Road, as well as new link roads from the Specialist Hospital”.

The governor,who underscored the importance of urban renewal via upgrade of facilities like police quarters and staff housing, said the projects were vital for connecting rural communities and improving urban infrastructure.

Zulum also said that N89.9 billion has been allocated to the health sector, to facilitate upgrade of existing facilities, to enhance access to quality healthcare services, to address maternal and child health needs.

He announced plans to rehabilitate general hospitals in Askira Uba; Biu, Gwoza and Monguno, as well as establishment of primary health facilities, while N470 million has been provided for rehabilitation of the Abadam General Hospital, to fasttrack its transfer to the Federal Orthopaedic Hospital.

The governor said the estimate made provisions for procurement of modern medical equipment, ambulances, drugs, recruitment of health workers, and equipping of the newly constructed Borno State University Teaching Hospital.

“We are determined to provide quality healthcare for all citizens, especially in underserved areas,” he said.

Additionally, the government earmarked N40 billion for infrastructure development and reconstruction of roads, bridges and public buildings damaged by floods and insurgency.

He said the government would prioritise completion of ongoing projects, construction of new markets and housing units, as well as establishment of electric vehicle charging terminals and procurement of electric buses and tricycles.

“Our goal is to build a resilient and sustainable infrastructure system that meets the needs of our people,” he stated.

Zulum reitrated commitment to ensure accountability and transparency in the budget implementation in line with global best practices. (NAN)