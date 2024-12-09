Minister Musawa Sparks Enugu Christmas Festival with 500,000 Lights

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Barr Hannatu Musa Musawa, has kicked off the ‘25 Days of Christmas Festival’ by lighting up 500,000 lights at the Naira Triangle and Unity Park in Enugu at the weekend.

During her visit, Minister Musawa praised Governor Peter Mbah for his innovative transformation of Enugu State within his first year in office. She commended the governor’s rapid development of the city and his commitment to harnessing the full potential of the tourism and creative industry.

“I thank the Governor and the good people of Enugu state for their hospitality and warmth. Enugu is a blessed state and one of the bastions of culture and history in Nigeria.

“Gov Mbah is a rare gift to the nation, and Enugu is the luckiest state to have him. He has proved and distinguished himself as a visionary innovative leader. What he has done in just one year and half has been absolutely exemplary.

“I am very honoured to be here to light the Christmas lights. I wish everyone in Enugu, a Merry Christmas and I look forward to coming back in the new year to see how our Ministry can collaborate and partner with the state on to further develop the arts, culture, tourism, and creative potentials of the state and other related initiatives of the governor”.

Governor Mbah, in his response, thanked Minister Musawa for her giant strides in the creative industry and expressed his desire to collaborate with her ministry to further develop the arts, culture, tourism, and creative potentials of Enugu State.

“We welcome you to the historic and artistic city of Enugu state. In just one year that you have been in office, you have demonstrated the necessary drive and unwavering commitment to unlock the huge economic potential in the tourism and creative industry. So I want to truly commend you for your grits and creativity.

“For us in Enugu state, we are also committed to harnessing the full potential of the tourism and creative industry. We have a history of that, already. Enugu used to be the home of Nollywood and it is actually where the industry started .

“We have a very long history of being the economic hub of Nigeria. We played the role of several administrative capitals in the southern provinces, and the East Central region and we have other numerous factors that make Enugu a very important city.

“We have the rolling hills, waterfalls, caves, and numerous other tourist sites. At those waterfalls and caves, we want to create a new kind of experience for tourism. We have a state of the art International Conference Centre intended to make Enugu state, the conference capital of Africa and attract all the tourism activities. We plan to create a new kind of experience for tourists and turn the numerous landmarks in Enugu state to proper tourism sites. We are investing hugely and we are hoping we could also work with your ministry”.

During the one- day visit, Governor Mba took the Minister on a tour of the yet- to -be commissioned International Conference Centre, the Enugu Digital Museum, the Unity Park and the Naira Triangle, a state-private sector initiative where she lit up and commissioned the Christmas Village.

Among those who accompanied the minister on the tour include the Director Overseeing the of the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Mr Raphael Oraeluno, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Dame Ugochi Madueke, and other state commissioners.

The Enugu Christmas Festival which runs from December 7 to 31, 2024, will feature street carnivals, art exhibitions, Santa Storm, Christmas village musical performances, cultural display and family- friendly entertainment.