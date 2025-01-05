Awujale pays New Year visit to President Tinubu

The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu land, Alayeluwa Oba Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona GCON, on Sunday paid a reciprocal visit to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at his Ikoyi, Lagos, residence.

According to a statement issued by the Aafin Awujale and signed by the Onigegewura Akile Ijebu, Aremo Tunde Oladunjoye, Awujale during the visit expressed his appreciation to the President and the Federal Government for the conferment of the second highest national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on him on May 10, 2024.

President Tinubu conferred the second highest honour on Awujale during the celebration of his 90th birthday anniversary and 64th anniversary on the throne as the longest reigning first class monarch in Nigeria.

It could be recalled that President Tinubu was represented on the occasion by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima.

The statement also noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his bid for the presidency, started his nationwide consultations from the Awujale and after emerging President, he has gone back to Aafin Awujale, Ijebu Ode, as he promised, to show appreciation to the popular monarch.

The private visit was held behind closed doors.