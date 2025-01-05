Ododo mourns passing of Professor Nuhu Yaqub

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has mourned the passing of Professor Nuhu Omeiza Yaqub, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja.

Governor Ododo described Professor Yaqub’s death as a sad loss of one of the influential voices of the people of Kogi State and Nigeria who spoke truth to power and against oppressive tendencies in and out of public office.

The Governor sympathized with the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Ahmed Tijani Muhammed Anaje, the people of Kogi State and the immediate family of the late Professor Yaqub.

Governor Ododo prayed for the peaceful repose of the late Professor Yaqub and for Allah to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Born on the 3rd of March, 1951, in Okene, Kogi State, the late Professor Nuhu Yaqub served as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja from June 2004 to May 2009 and went on to serve as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Sokoto State University from 2012 to 2017, and as the Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies at Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, from 2017 to 2019, among other academic leadership positions.

He died on Saturday, the 4th of January, 2025 in Abuja at the age of 73 after a brief illness and his remains has since been buried according to Islamic rites.