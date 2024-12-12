At Christmas: The Flesh of Jesus Christ and the Flesh of Humanity, By Isaac Megbolugbe

Introduction

As we celebrate Christmas, we remember the miraculous event of the Incarnation, where the eternal Word of God, Jesus Christ, took on human form. However, have you ever stopped to think about the significance of the difference between “the Word made flesh” and “human flesh made from dust”? This article will delve into the meaning and significance of this difference, exploring its implications for our understanding of Jesus Christ, humanity, and the Christian doctrine of salvation.

The Word Made Flesh, But Human Flesh Made from Dust

In John 1:14, we read, “The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us.” This verse highlights the miraculous and mysterious event of the Incarnation, where the eternal Word of God, Jesus Christ, took on human form. In contrast, human flesh is made from the dust of the earth, as stated in Genesis 2:7, “The Lord God formed the man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.” The significance of the difference between the two is crucial:

Divine Origin vs. Earthly Origin: Jesus, as the Word made flesh, has a divine origin, while human beings are created from the earth. Sinlessness vs. Sinfulness: As the Word made flesh, Jesus is sinless and perfect, whereas human beings, made from dust, are inherently sinful and imperfect. Eternal Nature vs. Temporary Nature: Jesus, as the eternal Word, possesses an eternal nature, while human beings, made from dust, have a temporary and mortal nature. Redemption and Salvation: The Incarnation of Jesus, the Word made flesh, provides the means for humanity’s redemption and salvation. Jesus’ sinless nature and divine origin qualify Him to be the perfect sacrifice for humanity’s sins. In conclusion, the difference between “the Word made flesh” and “human flesh made from dust” highlights the distinct nature of Jesus Christ and humanity. This distinction is essential for understanding the Christian doctrine of salvation, the nature of sin and redemption, and the unique role of Jesus Christ as the Savior of humanity.

Exemplification of the Indwelling of the Holy Spirit in the Believers

The difference between “the Word made flesh” and “human flesh made from dust” has significant implications for understanding the indwelling of the Holy Spirit in believers.

The Indwelling of the Holy Spirit:

When believers receive Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, they experience the indwelling of the Holy Spirit. This miraculous event is described in 1 Corinthians 3:16, “Don’t you know that you yourselves are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in your midst?”

The Holy Spirit’s indwelling presence in believers:

Regenerates and renews: The Holy Spirit regenerates believers, giving them new life in Christ, and renews their minds, transforming their thoughts and attitudes (Titus 3:5, Romans 12:2). Empowers and enables: The Holy Spirit empowers believers to live a life that honors God, enabling them to overcome sin, resist temptation, and serve others (Acts 1:8, Galatians 5:16-25). Guides and directs: The Holy Spirit guides believers in their decision-making, directing them toward God’s will and purposes (John 16:13, Romans 8:14).

The Difference Exemplified

The difference between “the Word made flesh” and “human flesh made from dust” exemplifies the indwelling of the Holy Spirit in believers in several ways:

Divine presence: Just as Jesus, the Word made flesh, dwelt among humans, the Holy Spirit dwells within believers, providing a divine presence that guides and empowers them. Transformation and renewal: The Holy Spirit’s indwelling presence transforms believers, renewing their minds and hearts, just as Jesus’ divine nature transformed human flesh. Empowerment for righteousness: The Holy Spirit enables believers to live a righteous life, just as Jesus’ sinless nature and divine origin empowered Him to live a perfect life. In conclusion, the difference between “the Word made flesh” and “human flesh made from dust” illustrates the miraculous work of the Holy Spirit in believers. As the Holy Spirit dwells within believers, He transforms, empowers, and guides them, enabling them to live a life that honors God.

Significance of Gloried Bodies to Come in Heaven

The receipt of glorified bodies in heaven by believers holds immense significance, and it’s closely tied to our divine existence. Here’s a deeper dive:

The Need for Glorified Bodies

Earthly bodies are perishable: Our current bodies are subject to decay, disease, and death. They’re not suited for the eternal, heavenly realm (1 Corinthians 15:50). Heaven’s environment requires glorified bodies: Heaven is a realm of divine glory, and our earthly bodies cannot withstand its radiance. Glorified bodies are necessary to exist in heaven’s glorious environment (1 Corinthians 15:42-44).

The Significance of Glorified Bodies

Resurrection and transformation: The receipt of glorified bodies is a result of the resurrection and transformation of our earthly bodies. This process is made possible by the power of God (1 Corinthians 15:51-54). Divine existence established: Glorified bodies establish our divine existence, enabling us to live in harmony with God’s divine nature. This new body is suited for eternal life in heaven (1 Corinthians 15:42-44). Christ-like bodies: Our glorified bodies will be like Jesus’ resurrected body, which is a divine, glorified, and eternal body (Philippians 3:20-21). Eternal inheritance: With glorified bodies, we’ll inherit the eternal kingdom of God, where we’ll reign with Christ forever (1 Corinthians 15:50, Revelation 21:1-4).

Implications for Our Divine Existence Eternal life: Glorified bodies ensure our eternal existence, allowing us to live forever in the presence of God. Divine nature: Our glorified bodies will be transformed to reflect our divine nature, which is rooted in our identity as children of God (2 Peter 1:4). Heavenly citizenship: With glorified bodies, we’ll be fully integrated into the heavenly realm, exercising our rights and responsibilities as citizens of heaven (Philippians 3:20-21).

In summary, the receipt of glorified bodies in heaven is essential for our divine existence. It enables us to live eternally in the presence of God, reflecting our divine nature and exercising our heavenly citizenship. Jesus is human in form but divine in essence. Human beings are both human both in form and essence because we are made from perishable things. Our essence is changed when we become redeemed by the Blood of Christ. God evidenced our change of essence by granting new heavenly glorified bodies.

This statement beautifully summarized the essence of the biblical teaching on the nature of Jesus Christ and humanity.

Jesus, as the Son of God, is uniquely both human (in form) and divine (in essence).

Human beings, created in God’s image, are human in both form (physical body) and essence (spiritual nature). However, our essence is tainted by sin, making us perishable.

Through redemption by the Blood of Christ, our essence is transformed, and we become new creations in Christ (2 Corinthians 5:17).

The ultimate evidence of this transformation is the granting of new, heavenly, glorified bodies, which will be ours when we’re resurrected and united with Christ in heaven (1 Corinthians 15:42-44, Philippians 3:20-21).

This summary highlights the remarkable contrast between Jesus’ divine-human nature and humanity’s created, yet fallen, nature. It also underscores the incredible transformation that occurs when we’re redeemed by Christ and the ultimate glory that awaits us in heaven. As you celebrate Christmas this year be mindful to desire and share Jesus Christ divine nature by embracing God’s redemption plan for humanity in Him.

Concluding Remarks

In conclusion, the difference between “the Word made flesh” and “human flesh made from dust” is a profound and multifaceted reality that holds significant implications for our understanding of Jesus Christ, humanity, and the Christian doctrine of salvation. As we celebrate Christmas, may we be mindful of the incredible gift of redemption that Jesus offers us, and may we desire to share in His divine nature through faith in Him. May the truth of the Incarnation inspire us to live lives that honor God, and may we eagerly await the redemption of our bodies and the glorified bodies that await us in heaven.



Isaac Megbolugbe, Director of GIVA Ministries International, 2024 Marquis Organization’s Class of Top Executives in the United States of America and a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is resident in the United States of America.

December 12, 2024