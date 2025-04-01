A Bat Hunter:The North’s Tolerance and the South’s Hostility

By Mairo Muhammad Mudi

In the early eighties, as a little girl, I knew of a large, dark-skinned man from southern Nigeria who roamed our town with his Dane gun and a hefty sack slung over his shoulder. He was a bat hunter, firing his deafening gun at the massive trees that lined the hilltop down to Unguwar Kabula in Suleja. When we were sent to the market, we would pause to watch him at work, mesmerized as bats tumbled from the branches into his grimy sack. No one questioned him, no one challenged his right to hunt in the heart of our town, despite the strangeness of his practice to us. This quiet acceptance was a testament to the tolerance of Northern people, who, regardless of their discomfort, welcomed visitors and settlers with open arms.

Before the late Governor Abdulkadir Kure introduced Shari’a law in Niger State, numerous settlers from the South established brothels and beer parlors, places like Best Way, The International, Eminence and Osatos, despite their stark contradiction to the religious and cultural values of the host community. Yet, no uproar arose against them. When Governor Kure deemed these establishments unlawful, he did not drive out their proprietors; rather, they were given the opportunity to transition into lawful businesses. A man known as Morocco, who spearheaded such enterprises, remains in our town, prosperous and secure, owning vast properties.

This scenario is not unique to Suleja. Across the North, similar instances abound, illustrating the generosity and hospitality of the average Northerner, who firmly believes in the unity of Nigeria. Yet, what do Northerners receive in return?

The Hatred Against the North

The hostility against Northerners in the South did not begin today. It is a well-orchestrated narrative fueled by ethnic profiling dating back to the Civil War. The Southern-dominated media has persistently fed its audience with biased tales: the North is perpetually painted as backward, while the South is portrayed as enlightened. I lived in the South—in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Owerri—and I experienced firsthand the deep-seated animosity. I witnessed mob violence in Lagos, in Port Harcourt, and then in Owerri, escaping each time by the slimmest of margins.

Yes, mob actions occur in the North as well, but they are largely instigated by religious sentiments, especially concerning blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W). For every devout Muslim, the Prophet is a red line—insulting Him is an unthinkable provocation. That said, I do not condone mob justice, nor do I justify what happened to Deborah and others who suffered similar fates. When I interviewed Sheikh Kabiru Gombe on the Islamic stance regarding blasphemy, he was clear: no individual has the right to take the law into their hands. Justice, he explained, must be carried out through proper legal channels. He urged Muslims to leave judgment to Allah if they felt the authorities are not doing enough rather than resorting to violence. I call upon our religious leaders to continue reinforcing this message: patience, not mob justice, should be the response to provocation.

A Dangerous Comparison

It is deeply troubling that some attempt to equate random mob killings of innocent Northerners in the South with the occasional religiously motivated violence in the North. How can one compare the targeted murder of innocent passersby simply because they are from the North to an act of rage against someone who knowingly crosses a religious red line? The hatred against Northerners in the South knows no bounds. To them, every Northerner is simply “Hausa” and a “kidnapper”—a menace to be eliminated.

In Port Harcourt, I once sat in a salon with my little girl when the hairdresser and her customers started spewing insults against Northerners, calling them illiterate, poor, and fit only for shoe-mending and security jobs. Because I spoke fluent English and appeared “polished,” they did not think I was Northern. But when I could take no more, I spoke up and revealed my identity. That very day, riots broke out against Northerners. My husband hurried us out of the city, and we fled to Owerri. The next morning, he left for work, and I decided to visit the market. A neighbour rushed to warn me not to go—Northerners were being hunted down. A man had barely escaped death because he wore a kaftan, mistaken for a Hausa man until he proved otherwise by speaking the local dialect. I immediately called my husband, and by 3 p.m., we were on our way back to the North. The next day, horrifying reports emerged: Northerners were lynched, their bodies set ablaze along the Owerri-Onitsha road.

A Call for Change

Enough is enough. Northern leaders must urgently discourage their people from migrating south in search of livelihood. The North is vast and resourceful—why should our people risk their lives in hostile territories? If security is the issue, they must understand that the South is not safer. The senseless blame placed on Northerners for crimes committed by southerners as kidnappers must stop.

I commend the Edo State governor for his recent actions in addressing such injustices. This must not be another case swept under the carpet. Justice must be served, and impunity must end. Until then, let the North wake up to reality: our tolerance has been mistaken for weakness. It is time we prioritize the safety and dignity of our people.

