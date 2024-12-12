Troops arrest two banditry suspects with AK 47 rifles in Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade, Sector 3 of the “Operation Whirl Stroke” (OPWS) have thwarted a planned banditry attack in Taraba and arrested two suspects with AK 47 rifles.

By Martins Abochol

According to a statement on Thursday by Capt. Olubodunde Oni, Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations in Jalingo, said the success was as a result of a coordinated operation based on credible intelligence.

“Upon receiving actionable intelligence, troops on 11 December 2024, swiftly launched a series of aggressive patrols, ambushes, and covert operations to prevent the attack.

“These efforts culminated in the apprehension of two suspected terrorists, identified as Terry Waapara and Tobaya Tekura, in Adu village.

“The suspects were intercepted while attempting to infiltrate the Chachanji market to carry out their nefarious mission, believed to include kidnapping and other criminal activities.

“During the operation, troops recovered 2 AK-47 rifles, 2 AK-47 magazines and 26 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“The suspects are currently in custody and undergoing further investigation to uncover more details about their network and activities.”

The statement quoted the Commander 6 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Kingsley Uwa, commending the troops for their vigilance, professionalism, and swift response, which led to the success.

“I want to assure the good people of Taraba State that the Nigerian Army will remain resolute in its fight against terrorism, banditry, and other forms of criminality.

“I appreciate the support and cooperation of law-abiding citizens in providing timely and credible information.

“Together we will make Taraba a safe environment for all,” Uwa said. (NAN)