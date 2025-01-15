Armed Forces Day: Mutfwang wants more recognition for veterans

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has commemorated the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD), with a call for increased sensitivity to the needs of veterans and their families.

Mutfwang made the appeal during the Wreath-laying Ceremony of the 2025 AFRD, which was held on Wednesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the celebration was characterised by the Inspection of guards, laying of wreath, and the release of pigeons, which are standard rituals marking the day.

While reminding Nigerians of the roles of the military in keeping the country secure, the governor urged citzens to always appreciate the veterans and their sacrifices to the country.

“We must thank our gallant men and women who are in the forefront of securing the nation, the Armed Forces have become a very important institution in modern times because we live in the times of conflict and insecurity.

“Therefore, we need them to continue to play the patriotic role they were assigned to play. I want to salute the men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their gallantry in efforts to secure our nation both internally and externally.

“So, as a nation, we must continue to remember those who have served and retired, those who are aged, we must pay our respects to them, some of them have died, we must continue to remember their families and those they left behind.”

Mutfwang further described the day as a platform and opportunity to remember veterans battling with challenges of life.

Reminding citizens of the communal nature of Africans, the governor noted that the public must imbibe the attitude of extending care to the veterans.

“We as Africans and Nigerians have a sense of community, and we must therefore continue to be there for them.

“As a government, we will continue to look for ways and means of making sure that their conditions of living are better.

“One of the things we did this year was to approve free transportation for the aged of 70 and above.

“We are looking at other ways of making sure that their needs are met, we will therefore continue to devote time, attention and resources to making sure that this is a possibility,” he said.(NAN)