How we’re supporting military veterans, families – NGO

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Noah Emanuel, National President, Nigerian Non-Governmental Association for Literacy Support Services (NOGALSS),

has promised more support for Nigerian military veterans and families of fallen heroes for their contributions to the nation.

Emmanuel made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja during Wreath Laying ceremony in commemoration

of 2025 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD).

He said NOGALSS had been partnering with families of the military veterans and related bodies to empower their families.

He added that the organisation had been coordinating its members to support the veterans.

According to him, NOGALSS is collaborating with the Need Charity Foundation, and has given out Christmas giveaways to 370 widows in December 2024,

with a large number of military family members as beneficiaries.

The national president said “beyond that, we gave scholarships to some children and this year, there is going to be more and more coming for the families.

“We will also provide skills and second chance accelerated education to people who missed the first chance of going to school.

“We plan to have a joint initiative for the military family nationwide that would focus on education and empowerment.”

He urged well-meaning Nigerians and organisations to support the military veterans and families of fallen heroes as a sign of appreciation for their sacrifices to the nation.

According to him, NOGALSS is the apex umbrella body of all the NGOs and civil society organisations that are into literacy, vocational education, non-formal education and empowerment in Nigeria. (NAN)