AOC assures of more air operations, security of citizens

By Emmanuel Antswen

AVM Elijah Ebiowe, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has assured citizens of sustained air operations and improved security in Nigeria.

Ebiowe gave the assurance during the 2025 Tribute To Our Troops (TTOT) Night concert held at the TAC headquarters in Makurdi.

AOC, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, AVM Emeka Ashiegbu, further assured that they were committed to improving NAF operational capabilities and reducing casualties through robust training, acquisitions, and focus on personnel welfare.

He said the troops that participated in different operations in 2024 were able to maintain the general peace and tranquillity in the nation at large and, most importantly, in Benue and its environs.

“I also assure you that the TAC under my watch will continue to sustain the tempo in the conduct of its air combat operations.

“We will support the overall operational effectiveness and efficiency of all internal security operations across the nation.

“As we reflect on the theme of this year’s TTOT, which is “A Nation’s Gratitude,” it will linger in the minds of members of the armed forces and their families.

“It re-echoes the courage of members of the armed forces in the face of danger, standing firm in the protection of our nation, and for the sacrifices made every single day.

“We therefore make a clarion call for the support of all citizens of our dear nation to enable the Nigerian Armed Forces to effectively perform their constitutional duties.” he said.

He said TTOT was a mission born out of a deep love for the country and immense respect for the men and women of her armed forces.

He explained that it was also a platform to bridge the connection between the soldiers and the citizens they protect to ensure that every soldier knows that their sacrifices were recognised, appreciated, and celebrated.

The AOC said the idea of bringing together renowned artists and comedians to entertain members of the personnel and their families with thrilling musical melodies and performances would undoubtedly boost their morale and spirit as a fighting force.

“I urge Nigerians to always appreciate members of the armed forces, either serving personnel or retired military veterans, for sacrificing their lives for

the unity, peace, and progress of our nation, Nigeria.

“In this regard, your support and encouragement to families of fallen military heroes, personnel wounded in action, and military veterans will be appreciated.

“The gesture will go a long way in putting smiles on the faces of these great compatriots of this generation knowing that the sacrifices of their loved ones were never in vain, “he said.

Earlier, Princess Olivia Adom, the organiser of the concert, in her welcome address, said the initiative represents the collective acknowledgement of the sacrifices, courage, and dedication of the men and women of the armed forces.

Adom commended the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, for his strategic leadership that has continued to strengthen the operational capabilities of the NAF.

She also commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, for his exemplary leadership and steadfast commitment to the unity and security of Nigeria.

She said his unwavering support for initiatives like TTOT demonstrates his dedication to fostering a deeper connection between the armed forces and the citizens they protect.

“To our gallant airmen, airwomen, and soldiers stationed here in Benue State and across the nation, I say thank you.

“Thank you for your courage, your sacrifices, and your steadfast dedication to safeguarding our sovereignty. You are the pride of Nigeria, and we are here to remind you that your sacrifices are not in vain.

“As we celebrate you today, we also pause to honour the memory of our fallen heroes, those who paid the ultimate price in service to our nation. Their sacrifices remain an enduring legacy, inspiring us all to strive for a better and more secure Nigeria,” she said.

NAN reports that the event featured high-profile performances from Benue artists and beyond. (NAN)