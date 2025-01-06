NASS sets Jan. 31 tentative date for passage of 2025 Appropriation Bill

The National Assembly has set Jan. 31 as the tentative date for passage of the N49.7 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill presented to its joint session by President Bola Tinubu on Dec. 18, 2024.

The National Assembly has set Jan. 31 as the tentative date for passage of the N49.7 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill presented to its joint session by President Bola Tinubu on Dec. 18, 2024.

Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations, Sen. Solomon Adeola, stated this on Monday in Abuja at a meeting with the chairmen of standing committees in the senate.

According to him, Jan. 31 is the date for laying of reports on the appropriation bill before the senate and the House of Representatives.

He said upon resumption from Christmas and New Year break on Jan. 14, both chambers of the national assembly would suspend plenary for two weeks for budget defence by ministries departments and agencies (MDAs).

Adeola also said that NASS had fixed Jan. 9 for an open day on the budget to enable various stakeholders, aside heads of MDAs, to make inputs on the budget.

“A tentative time table has been drawn for consideration of the budget at committee level.

“Budget defence sessions begin from Jan. 7, while reports from various committees are expected to be submitted from 15th to 18th of this month.

“Afterwards, collation and tidying up of the various reports will be done by the appropriation committee, with the hope of laying final report on the budget at the senate on 31st of this month.

“However, the 31st of January fixed for laying of the budget is tentative, as it is just given to guide our work,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the principal officers of the senate who attended the meeting included: the Deputy Leader, Sen. Lola Ashiru and Senate Whip, Sen. Tahir Monguno.

They said that the timeframe for consideration and passage of the 2025 budget by the national assembly was short.

They, however, expressed hope on the timely passage of the budget.

NAN reports that the committee, thereafter, went into a closed session with chairmen of the various standing committees in the senate. (NAN)