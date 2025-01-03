Ambassador Aduda Vows to Enhance Defence Ministry Operations

Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, the newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence (MOD), has vowed to enhance the Ministry’s performance by building on the achievements of his predecessor, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Ship House, Abuja, Aduda described his appointment as a “homecoming,” citing his military family background and deep understanding of military veterans. He commended Dr. Kana’s contributions to the Ministry and pledged to take the Ministry’s operations “to the next level” to ensure sustained progress.

“With the very good testimonies about the achievements of Dr. Kana, we shall take it further to the next level so that his efforts will not be in vain,” Aduda stated.

The new Permanent Secretary emphasized the importance of honesty among staff, describing it as a key factor for success in any organization. He also underscored the need for commitment, courage, and excellence in service delivery, promising to prioritize staff welfare and seek their full cooperation in driving the Ministry’s objectives forward.

In his remarks, Aduda assured staff that his leadership would focus on fostering collaboration and adding value to the foundation laid by his predecessor, urging them to uphold the Ministry’s standards of excellence.

The handover ceremony marked a significant transition in the Ministry of Defence, as stakeholders expressed optimism about Aduda’s vision for the Ministry under his stewardship.