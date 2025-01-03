New Year: Gospel artist, Buchi, fetes over 500 Abia community members

Gospel Reggae Singer, Onyebuchi Atuonwu popularly known as Buchi, on Thursday feted his community, Ntalakwu-Oboro in Ikwuano Local Government Area

By Maureen Atuonwu

Gospel Reggae Singer, Onyebuchi Atuonwu popularly known as Buchi, on Thursday feted his community, Ntalakwu-Oboro in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia with food and music performances to mark the New Year.

The Ne

ws Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gospel singer fed over 500 members of the community including children, women, men and the physically challenged with assorted food and drinks.

NAN reports that Buchi alongside some upcoming gospel singers including Push from Lagos and Chinasa from Port Harcourt thrilled the audience with music performances at the event.

Speaking during the event, Buchi said that he decided to host his community to give back to the society that produced him adding that it was the second time he was hosting them.

According to him, this event tagged “Afo amaghi onuma” meaning “in every situation, always give thanks to God”, is held beginning of every new year.

“It is my way of giving thanks to God. Thanksgiving must not always be done in the church. It is a traditional thing to return the Igbo culture to God like some want to do otherwise.

“In the community, the only time people gather in the village is mostly during burials but I want to break that mentality and make people to come home and glorify God,” he said.

Some community members who spoke at the event thanked the gospel singer for always giving back to the community through his contributions to community development.

A septuagenarian from the community, Chief Emmanuel Amako, commended Buchi for his show of love to Ntalakwu community and its environs.

The National President of Ntalakwu-Oboro Women Association, Mrs Mercy Atuonwu said that Buchi had contributed toward the development of the community primary and secondary schools by donating money and books to the students.

“Buchi also takes care of some aged and the less privileged in our community and he would always perform during events in the community to make the people happy,”.

Another community member, Mr Iheanyi Onwuka said, “I have experienced something new and have not seen in my village over my 50 years.

“The selflessness and humility I noticed today is of credence as he lavished kindness, outpouring of love to his village people and he is not a politician,” Onwuka said.

Ms Ifeoma Odenigbo, who is based in Austria, said that such gesture by Buchi was worthy of emulation noting that this was the best New Year gift for the people. (NAN)