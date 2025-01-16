Allow LG autonomy, refineries to function before tax reforms, Tofowomo urges Tinubu

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to allow local government autonomy and the country’s refineries

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president had, in October 2024, presented four Tax Reform Bills to the National Assembly for consideration.

NAN also reports that the presentation of the bills had since generated controversies across the country, with some endorsing it and others expressing their opposition to it.

The bills were: Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2024; Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, 2024; Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, 2024 and Nigeria Tax Bill, 2024.

Tofowomo, who represented Ondo South Senatorial District in the Ninth Senate, told NAN on Thursday in Okitipupa, that the bills should be stepped down for now.

This, he said, would allow for the ongoing local government autonomy to take firm root and the refineries to be fully functioning.

Tofowomo further stated that the stepping down of the tax reform bills would give room for wider consultations across the country.

The PDP chieftain, who commended Tinubu for his efforts at ensuring local government autonomy and revival of the refineries, said these would automatically boost the effective performances of the tax reforms when they eventually became law.

He said that the reforms would boost the Federal Government’s economic recovery drive and bring back all the multinational companies that had hitherto left the country due to some unfavourable economic policies of the past administrations.

According to him, most of the multinationals have higher stakes in the impending tax reforms.

For instance, Tofowomo said that in Ondo State, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area was known for agricultural produce like cocoa, while Okitipupa Council Area was identified with palm oil and cassava, with Ondo town known for yam.

“Each of the 774 local government areas in the country is blessed with natural, agricultural and human resources; they all have one thing or other to contribute to the development of this country.

“Also, the Warri and old Port Harcourt refineries have come back on stream. With the revival of the remaining government refineries and the coming up of other private ones, Nigeria is, no doubt, on the path to economic recovery.

“So, if the local government autonomy is allowed to take its firm root and the refineries to fully function, the tax reforms will automatically work, as everyone section will have something to contribute to the rebuilding of our country.

“The country was in a mess when Tinubu took over, with the masses crying of hunger. So bringing the bills at this time is like putting the cart before the horse.

The former senator, however, praised the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for always standing by her husband and creating avenues to alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

Tofowomo, who described Mrs Tinubu as her former colleague in the senate, said she was a good wife and pillar of support to the president. (NAN)