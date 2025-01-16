NBA nabs suspected fake lawyer in Badagry Court 

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Badagry Branch, says it nabbed a suspected fake lawyer, Godwin Eguabor, 47, in Badagry Magistrates’ Court 2

By Raji Rasak



The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Badagry Branch, says it nabbed a suspected fake lawyer, Godwin Eguabor, 47, in Badagry Magistrates’ Court 2, while appearing for a matter on Wednesday.

Mr Atule Elchors, Vice-Chairman, NBA Badagry Branch, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the fake lawyer had come to represent a client who was in court.

He said that the Badagry branch had been informed that a fake lawyer was among them.

” I was in court on Wednesday because I had a matter in court. Though for a very long time, we have been hearing rumour that we have fake lawyer among us here.

“So, our eyes have been opened to that, looking and searching for him.

“Unlucky for him and luckily for us, he was in court on Wednesday and someone signaled to me that he was the fake lawyer.

“So, I told them to allow him to appear before we will tell the court the position of things,” he said.

Elchors said that when his matter was called and he stood up as “Barrister Godwin Eguabor”, he immediately stood up to interrupt him.

“I stood up and told the court that the person who appeared before the Magistrate is not a legal practitioner.

“We have been looking out looking for him,” he said.

The vice-chairman said that he tried to ask him some questions which he could not answer.

“We asked for his Supreme Court number, which is the enrollment number of every lawyer, but he could not answer, he was just telling us stories.

“The worse thing is that the name he is using in court is different from the name he gave Police when they came to arrest him,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawyer was later arrested by the Police in Badagry Police Station before he was arraigned at Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly parading himself as a lawyer.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Edet Ekpo, said the defendant committed the offence on Jan.15, at about 11.30.a.m, at Badagry Magistrates’ Court 2.

Ekpo said that the defendant falsely presented himself as a lawyer.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 380 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate L A Layeni admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum.

Layeni ordered that one of the sureties should be a company Managing Director and present a statement of account of the company for one year

He said that the sureties must deposit a cash of N25,000 to the account of Ikeja High Court Registrar.

He adjourned the case till Feb.19, for further hearing. (NAN)