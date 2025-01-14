 Alia swears in 13 new permanent secretaries

By Emmanuel Antswen



Gov. Hyacinth Alia on Tuesday swore in 13 new permanent secretaries into the Benue State Civil Service.

Performing the ceremony at the Old Banquet Hall in Makurdi, Alia said that the new permanent secretaries were civil servants with cognate experience, proven integrity, and exemplary track record of service.

The governor said that they were men and women his administration could vouch for because of their antecedents.

He emphasised that the appointments were not mere political patronage but rewards for hard work.

“I wish to, therefore, urge you to brace up for the responsibilities ahead of you. As the administrative heads of the ministries, you must ensure that staff adhere to the codes of the civil service.

“Discipline and respect for constituted authorities should be the watchword among your staff.

“You must avoid partisan politics and conduct yourselves as responsive and responsible officers who are duty bound to implement policies and programmes of the administration in line with its seven-point agenda.”

“Be advised that anyone of you found culpable of any form of misconduct or anything capable of tarnishing the image of this government would be made to face appropriate sanctions.

“Our eyes would be placed on you not to police you but to ensure that you do the right things all the time,” he said.

Alia disclosed that the permanent secretaries were already trained by the Benue State Public Service Institute to be equipped with the rudimentary civil service rules and functions that could help them to excel.

The governor assured them that the government would always support them to succeed.

“As you settle down to discharge your duties, do so quickly and with the fear of God. Do everything possible to justify the confidence we have reposed in you.” he said

In his response, Mr Bartholomew Geraga, who spoke for the permanent secretaries, thanked God and Alia for finding them worthy of elevation.

Geraga said that they will take their new responsibilities seriously and work with the fear of God.

Those sworn in were Ogenyi Elvis, Martha Edor, Elijah Agweye, Helen Nambativ, Cephas Hough, Ikyaabga Wakwagh, Eunice Ogbenyi, James Iorpuu, Bibiana Tyoishi, Philip Nonogo, Bebbie Amine, Bartholomew Geraga, and Thomas Ese.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor also used the event to decorate his ADC, Ver Ingyato, with his new rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

(NAN)