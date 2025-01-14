Ecobank promotes sustainability through artwork ‘Kong in a Cage’ installation

Ecobank Nigeria has unveiled a new art installation tittled Kong in a Cage, created by Toyeeb Ajayi, as part of its commitment to promoting sustainability in Nigeria.

By Grace Alegba

The installation, according to a statement on Tuesday by Mr Austene Osokpor, Head, Corporate Communications, Ecobank, is constructed entirely from recycled materials.

“The installation is now on display at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) on Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“This thought-provoking piece, which reflects on humanity’s confinement of nature, will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays,” Osokpo said.

Mr Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director/Regional Executive of Ecobank Nigeria, said the project aligns with the bank’s commitment to sustainability, environmental protection and support of Nigeria’s creative industries.

Lawal added that the bank remained dedicated to offering a global platform for emerging Nigerian artists, especially in the fields of sustainability and the arts.

He also said that Kong in a Cage aligned with Ecobank’s broader mission to promote the creative sector across Africa.

“Our aim is to highlight the incredible talent of Nigerian artists, providing them with opportunities to showcase their work both locally and internationally.

“The creative sector is an essential driver of economic growth, well-being, and global interconnectedness.

“At Ecobank, we are committed to investing in the future of our youth, helping to shape a brighter future for Nigeria,” he said.

Also, the Artist, Toyeeb Ajayi, said that Kong in a Cage is a commentary on environmental sustainability, with the installation’s use of recycled materials reflecting this theme.

He said it was installed in an urban busy business environment to serve both as warning and a call to action, offering a visual critique of humanity’s impact on the planet through the lens of art.

“By employing sustainable materials and practices, this installation does more than just entertain—it prompts a conversation about the intersection of art and environmental stewardship,” he said.

According to him, Kong in a Cage is not just an artwork; it’s a dialogue—a visual plea for accountability, responsibility, and a renewed respect for the fragile balance between humanity and nature.

“I encourage everyone to reflect on humanity’s impact on the environment, consider the potential of reclaimed materials, and rethink our relationship with the planet,” he said.

Ecobank Nigeria’s dedication to environmental sustainability includes initiatives such as the “Get Cash for Plastic Bottles” campaign, which removed over four million plastic bottles from the streets and drains of Lagos.

The bank is also involved in tree-planting efforts aimed at preserving and protecting the environment.

Kong in a Cage stands as a testament to the bank’s broader mission to champion sustainability and nurture the creative potential of Nigerian artists. (NAN)