Akpabio reaffirms Senate’s commitment to fostering good governance in Nigeria

By EricJames Ochigbo

President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has reaffirmed the senate’s commitment to fostering accountability, transparency and good governance in the country.

Akpabio stated this at the opening of a workshop on “Strengthening Legislative Compliance for Effective Governance”, organised for members of the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was organised by National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), in collaboration with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS).

Apkabio said that as representatives of the people, their mandate was to ensure that the resolutions and laws passed by the legislature were implemented effectively.

He said that the task was not just about oversight but ensuring that the aspirations of Nigerians, as articulated through their representatives, were translated into meaningful action and positive outcomes.

The senate president said that legislative compliance was critical to the success of governance.

According to him, without legislative compliance, the effectiveness of the National Assembly would be undermined, public trust in government eroded, and development agenda stalled.

“As we deliberate on these issues, I urge us all to consider the broader implications of compliance on governance.

“When laws and resolutions are ignored or poorly implemented, the very foundation of democracy is weakened.

“Strengthening legislative compliance is, therefore, not just a procedural task but a patriotic duty that directly impacts the lives of Nigerians.

“Let me take this opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the senate to fostering accountability, transparency and good governance.

“We will continue to support initiatives that ensure the effective implementation of laws and policies, in alignment with our legislative agenda and the aspirations of the Nigerian people,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the committee, Sen. Garba Maidoki, stressed the need to ensure effective use of resources available to the parliament.

He also called for synergy between other committees of the senate and the compliance committee to ensure effective coordination and implementation of resolutions.

Maidaki expressed the hope that the workshop would birth a system that would leave a legacy upon which future senates would strive in terms of compliance.

Earlier, the Director-General of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, said that the task of ensuring compliance with the laws, resolutions and policies by ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) was often fraught with challenges.

Sulaiman said weak enforcement mechanisms, bureaucratic inefficiencies and lack of political could undermine the impacts of legislative decisions, thereby eroding public trust in governa

nce.

He said that the roundtable provided a unique opportunity to tackle the challenges head-on.

“It offers a platform for robust discussions on how to strengthen the senate’s oversight capacity and enhance the effectiveness of the Committee on Legislative Compliance.

“Our focus today is not only to identify gaps but also to develop practical solutions that will enable the legislature to hold MDAs accountable for implementing resolutions and adhering to the laws of the land.

“Effective governance thrives on the synergy between making laws and ensuring their implementation.

“A lack of compliance weakens the foundation of democracy and compromises the delivery of services to citizens.

“It is, therefore, imperative that the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance is equipped with the tools, strategies and institutional support needed to track, monitor and enforce adherence to legislative mandates,” he said.

Also speaking, the Resident Representative of

Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung in Nigeria, Ms Marija Peran, said that one of the highlights of the workshop was the introduction of a tracking dashboard.

Peran said that the innovative tool would allow the relevant committee to monitor the implementation of laws and policies in real time.

She said that by providing a clear and accessible overview of compliance status, the dashboard would help identify areas that required attention and ensure that legislative mandates were being fulfilled.

“This model has been successful in other jurisdictions, and we are excited for its implementation in Nigeria.

“Effective collaboration is key to strengthening legislative compliance. This Involves not only inter-agency cooperation but also engagement with civil society, the private sector and other stakeholders.

“By working together, a more cohesive and supportive environment for compliance can be created,” Peran said. (NAN)