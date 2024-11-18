Culture minister celebrates Adetshina’s feat at Miss Universe pageant

Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, has congratulated to Nigeria’s Chidinma Adetshina on her outstanding achievement as the first runner-up

By Joshua Olomu

Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, has congratulated to Nigeria’s Chidinma Adetshina on her outstanding achievement as the first runner-up of the 2024 Miss Universe pageant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister conveyed her congratulatory message in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The grand finale of the 2024 Miss Universe was held on Sunday at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, with Adetshina finishing second while Miss Denmark, Victoria Theilvig, clinched the highly coveted crown.

The first runner-up, who is the highest ranked African contestant of the competition, was also crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, making it the continent’s highest placement in Miss Universe history.

As first runner-up, Adetshina won a 100,000 dollars cash prize, a one-year lease on a luxury apartment in New York, a three million diamond-encrusted crown, connections and contacts to start a successful career in modelling and showbiz.

Her historic feat has continued to attract accolades and goodwill messages from Nigerians from all walks of life, including the culture minister.

Musawa described Chidinma’s remarkable feat as a testament to her dedication, resilience and passion for excellence.

According to her, Adetshina’s accomplishment not only brings pride to Nigeria but also inspires a generation of young women to strive for greatness.

“Chidinma’s achievement is a shining example of the creative and innovative spirit that defines our nation, as she was focused and never gave up in her days of trial.

“We are proud to celebrate her success and tenacity, and we recognise the impact she has made on the global stage.

“Her commitment to empowering women and girls through education and advocacy aligns with our ministry’s vision for a vibrant and inclusive creative economy,” she said.

Minister Musawa also commended Chidinma for her exceptional representation of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage on the global stage.

She said that Adetshina’s cultural performance at the event served as a catalyst for promoting tourism, cultural exchange and international cooperation.

“Chidinma is a shining star and Nigeria’s pride. Nigerians are proud to celebrate her success and recognise the impact that she has made on the global stage.

“As we celebrate Chidinma’s success, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting and empowering creative talents, particularly women, to excel in their chosen fields”, Musawa said.(NAN)