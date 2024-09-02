Adeleke inaugurates motorised boreholes, VIP toilets in 4 Osun communities

Ademola Adeleke of Osun on Monday inaugurated some motorised boreholes and toilets to help provide adequate and hygiene water for residents.

By Joshua Oladipo

Adeleke, represented by the Commissioner for Budget and National Planning, Prof. Moruf Adeleke, said it would go a long way in alleviating the challenges of water supply and also provide an alternative places for defecation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the benefitting communities are Molodo, Sabo, Ile-funfun and TAC Grammar School, Modakeke.

He commended the communities for making the project a reality through their collective decision and responsibilities.

“The inauguration of motorised boreholes and VIP toilets is just the beginning of better things to come. We urge you all to support Gov. Adeleke in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

“We want peace to reign to pave way for more opportunities in the communities,” he said.

He appealed to the benefitting communities to safeguard the projects and also make adequate use of them for the benefit all.

Also, Mrs Funmi Abokede, the General Manager, Osun Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) commended Gov. Adeleke for releasing funds for the construction of the projects.

Abokede said the two projects inaugurated by the government were part of campaign promises made to the communities aimed at reducing the hardship in the area.

In their separate remarks, Mr Adefioye Bakare, Chairman, Community Project, Mobilisation Committee in Molodo and Adeyinmi Ismail, the Vice- Chairman of Molodo community, commended the governor for making the projects a reality.

They thanked the government for listening to the complaints of the people and assured that the projects would be used judiciously. (NAN)(