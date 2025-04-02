Tinubu congratulates Adetola Emmanuel-King at 50

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Aare Adetola Emmanuel-King, the Chairman and CEO of Adron Group, on his 50th birthday.

By Salif Atojoko

“The President joins family, friends, and well-wishers to celebrate the entrepreneur and philanthropis

t who has remained steadfast in making affordable housing accessible to many Nigerians,” Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

Emmanuel-King, with over 62 estates and a workforce of 3,000, has received numerous chieftaincy titles and awards in property and estate development, including Lagos State Man of the Year (2019) and Property Developer of the Year (2021).

Tinubu commended the real estate developer for his contributions to the government’s vision of reducing the nation’s housing deficit.

The President wished Emmanuel-King joyful celebration and continued success in his endeavours. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)