FRSC begins ‘Operation Karara’ to enforce traffic rules in FCT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has embarked on a 30-day intensive operation, tagged ‘Operation Karara’, aimed at checking the excesses of motorists who disregard traffic lights in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Muta’a Chorrie, made this announcement while addressing operatives at the sector command on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operation, which will run throughout September, will be carried out by the traffic enforcement and control unit of the Corps.

Chorrie pointed out that the exercise was intended to crack down on the reckless disregard for traffic rules by motorists, notably commercial drivers, in the territory.

This, he said, would ensure that sanity was restored on the highways in the six area councils of FCT.

“The FRSC headquarters has provided necessary resources, including 200 additional personnel, 15 patrol vehicles, 10 motorcycles, and four towing vehicles, to facilitate stringent enforcement.

“The FRSC traffic enforcement and control unit is spearheading this special operation to enhance road safety in the territory.

“This operation is to help check the attitude of drivers towards traffic rules and regulations, and necessary logistics have been provided.

“We will ensure that sanity is restored on the highways,” he said.

Chorrie revealed that awareness campaigns have been conducted at major motor parks, religious centres, and public areas to educate people on the risks of transporting petroleum products with passengers.

He said, “All unit commanders have been directed to ensure that no vehicle is allowed to carry fuel in their cars with passengers in the territory.”

The FRSC boss appealed to road users to comply with the directive, warning that the Corps would not tolerate reckless driving habits in the territory.

Chorrie pledged that the Corps would implement effective traffic management strategies, promoting socio-economic development in the territory, without compromising on legal standards.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, had directed an immediate clampdown on the transportation of inflammable products with passengers, such as fuel, on August 30. (NAN)