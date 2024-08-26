Abdulrazaq lauds Bolaji’s rise in global para-badminton rankings

Kwara’s Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday in Ilorin praised the superlative rise of Nigeria’s para-badminton player Eniola Bolaji to second

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Kwara’s Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday in Ilorin praised the superlative rise of Nigeria’s para-badminton player Eniola Bolaji to second place in the world.

AbdulRazaq, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said Eniola’s rise was attributable to hard work, grit, consistency, and humility in victory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kwara-born athlete was recently ranked number two in the world by the sport’s global governing body.

“I congratulate her, her coaches and supporters, while I also wish her greater wins at the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and throughout her promising career,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.(NAN)