CP visits banditry victims in hospital, vows to end attacks in Katsina

The Police Commissioner(CP) in Katsina State, Mr Bello Shehu, has visited victims of banditry receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, and vowed to eliminate bandits in the state.Shehu, who made the pledge on Thursday in Katsina, said the visit was part of the activities lined up to mark the 2025 National Police Day.

By Zubairu Idris

He said that the visit was to show solidarity and support to patients, especially victims of banditry, who were receiving treatment at the hospital.

During the visit, the CP ommissioner toured various wards, checking on the condition of patients and offering words of encouragement.

He also interacted with medical staff, commending them for their tireless efforts in providing quality healthcare services to the patients.

The CP used the opportunity to reaffirm the command’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of the citizens of Katsina state.

He assured victims of banditry that the police were working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice.(NAN)