Abbas, Kalu express grief over Deputy Chief Whip, Onanuga’s death

Speaker of House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed deep grief over the demise of the Deputy Chief Whip of the house, Rep. Adewunmi Onanuga.

By EricJames Ochigbo

In a statement on Thursday, Abbas described the late lawmaker as a strong pillar who would be sorely missed in the house.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onanuga, who died on Wednesday, represented Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency and was serving her second term in the house.

Abbas said that he had led members of the house in support and prayers for Onanuga during her health challenge and was hopeful of her recovery, saying that her eventual death was painful.

He recalled Onanuga’s campaigns for gender equality, women empowerment and inclusion in politics and governance, as Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Welfare in the Ninth House and as a principal officer in the 10th House.

Abbas also recalled how the late lawmaker, as the only female member in the leadership of the house, inspired and rallied female legislators for the greater good of the chamber and the country in general.

“Onanuga was a brilliant woman, experienced politician, resourceful lawmaker and a dependable ally in the legislative business,” he said.

Abbas commiserated with the Onanuga family and her constituents, the people and the government of Ogun as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the demise of the legislator.

Also, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, expressed sadness over Onanuga’s death.

Kalu described the deceased as a shining example of dedication, compassion and selfless lawmaker whose service to her constituents and the nation was outstanding.

He acknowledged her support for the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P), which demonstrated her passion for defeating insecurity in Nigeria.

“Onanuga was a dedicated and committed lawmaker, renowned for her unwavering commitment to peace.

“Her passion for promoting harmony and understanding was truly commendable. Beyond her legislative accomplishments, Onanuga’s compassion, humility and simplicity inspired countless individuals.

“Her warm and infectious smile, coupled with her empathetic nature, endeared her to everyone she met, making her a beloved figure in the lives of many,” he said.

Kalu said that Onanuga would be remembered for her commitment to the cause of women’s empowerment and political inclusion as well as her relentless efforts toward ensuring that the gender bills were passed.

The deputy speaker extended his heartfelt condolences to the Onanuga family, her colleagues and constituents, saying that she would be greatly missed.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late lawmaker and the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)