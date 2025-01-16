Our mission united Nigeria where every citizen can thrive – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said his administration’s mission was to have a united Nigeria where every citizen can dream, work and thrive.

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The President gave the assurance at the 55th Convocation Ceremonies of the University of Lagos.

He was represented by the Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa.

“Unity remains our greatest strength. Our diversity is not a weakness but a source of incredible richness.

“Let us harness this diversity and work together to overcome challenges, seize opportunities and build a Nigeria we can all be proud of,” Tinubu said.

According to him, the Federal Government is building infrastructure which will connect cities and enhance security to protect all citizens.

“ Our mission is clear: a united Nigeria where every citizen can dream, work, and thrive,” he said.

He congratulated the graduands and honorary awardees at the ceremony, and assured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for realisation of laudable dreams.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mr Fola Adeola, Co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc., and Mr Kola Adesina, Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, were conferred with honorary doctorate degree at the event.

A total of 16,590 students were awarded Bachelor’s Degree, Master’s Degree, Post Graduate Diploma and PhD at the week-long ceremony.

Mr Aliyu Gafaar (Business Administration) emerged the best graduating student (while Mr Akintoye Alaba ( Chemistry) had the best PhD thesis in science as well as overall best PhD thesis.

Ladipo Niniola

(Yoruba Language) had the best PhD thesis in humanities.

Tinubu charged the graduands and honorary awardees to let their achievements illuminate the path for generations to come

“ I am confident that you will continue to make Nigeria proud in all your endeavours.

“The University of Lagos has equipped you with the tools to succeed.

“ Now, go forth and make history. Carry the spirit of excellence that defines this institution,” he charged.

Earlier, UNILAG’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, said the institution had continued to promote equity, diversity and inclusion.

“This year, six visually impaired students (three males and three females) graduated – two each from the faculties of Education Law, and Social Sciences.

She said that Messrs Damilare Adebakin and Samuel Badekale, both from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, graduated with 5.0 cumulative grade point average and finished as the overall best.

In his remarks, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos described UNILAG as an institution of academic excellence which had contributed to the development of the society by producing world-class leaders, professionals and innovators.

Sanwo-Olu was represented by the Secretary to Lagos State Government, Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin.

According to him, UNILAG has consistently demonstrated its commitment to raising individuals of character, integrity and purpose.

“The success of today’s graduates is a reflection of your hard work and vision.”

“I was delighted to learn that another Lagos State indigene, Dr Adetoun Akintoye, is the valedictorian for this year.

“ Thank you, Dr Akintoye, whose ground-breaking research is addressing food insecurity,” he said. (NAN)