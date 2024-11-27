AANI pledges collaboration for National security in visit to DSS DG

The President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador E.O. Okafor mni, led a delegation of the association’s Executive Committee on a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DG DSS), Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, MON, at the DSS Headquarters in Abuja.

A statement signed by Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni fnip, AANI National Publicity Secretary said, the visit was aimed at strengthening institutional ties and exploring avenues for collaboration to address Nigeria’s pressing security challenges.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Okafor mni started by thanking the DG-DSS for the warm reception and seeing them at very short notice despite barely settling down in the office.

He then congratulated the DG on his recent appointment, describing it as a recognition of his professionalism, wealth of experience, and dedication to duty. He further stated AANI’s commitment to national development and elaborated on the association’s rich pool of professionals across sectors, particularly in defence and security.

The AANI President also proposed partnerships with the DSS in areas such as capacity building, research-driven policy advisory, and strategic collaboration to support the Service in fulfilling its mandate. Adding that “AANI remains a reservoir of expertise,” Ambassador Okafor also stated, “With a membership spanning diverse fields and a strong foundation in leadership and policy strategy, we are ready to partner with the DSS to achieve greater national security outcomes.”

In his response, the DG DSS, Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi MON, expressed deep appreciation for the visit and commended AANI for its contributions to national development and leadership excellence. He acknowledged the unique value of AANI members, many of whom have backgrounds in defence and intelligence, and described the association as a critical partner in the nation’s security architecture.

The DG further highlighted the need to integrate the findings and recommendations of research conducted at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, noting their relevance in addressing contemporary security challenges in the country, such as ungoverned spaces and social injustice. “AANI’s research outputs are a treasure trove that can significantly enhance the fight against insecurity if fully utilised,” Mr Ajayi MON remarked. He also pledged his commitment to fostering collaboration and leveraging AANI’s insights to strengthen the DSS’ strategies and operations.

The visit was attended by notable AANI members, including Mrs. Olufunke Amos mni, AANI Vice President; a former President of the association; Engineer (Dr) Mohammed Gambo Umar MON mni; Turakin Bauchi; Alhaji Abubakar Ismail Isah Funtua mni, AANI Secretary General; Alhaji Samaila Umar Sifawa mni, AANI National Treasurer; Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni, National Publicity Secretary; and Dr. Babatunde Moses Kayode mni, Assistant Secretary-General; Dr Gado Shehu mni, FCT AANI Chapter Secretary General; and Alahji Muhammad Nasir Ladan mni, the Director of Administration at AANI National Secretariat, Abuja.

The DSS delegation included senior officials who are members of the Services’ Management Team.

The meeting underscored the importance of fostering partnerships between institutions to achieve shared goals of peace, security, and national development. Both parties reiterated their commitment to working collaboratively to strengthen Nigeria’s security framework for a better and more stable society.