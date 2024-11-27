TUC demands improved working conditions, payment of wage award arrears

The Trade Unions Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has called on the Federal Government to pay the remaining three months’ arrears of the Wage Award and review the Nigerian Labour Laws.

By Joan Nwagwu

The Trade Unions Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has called on the Federal Government to pay the remaining three months’ arrears of the Wage Award and review the Nigerian Labour Laws.

This demand was made on Wednesday at the 7th Registrar of Trade Unions’ Annual National Workshop, which aimed to address labour administration challenges in Nigeria.

TUC President, Festus Osifo, represented by Mr Tommy Okon, emphasised the need for a symbiotic relationship between the government and workers.

He listed challenges facing Nigerian workers, including prompt salary payment, addressing workers’ welfare, and reviewing the labour law, which had been pending since 2005.

“Honourable Minister sir, permit me to say that you are coming at a critical time.

“This is because the basis of having a very conducive environment and working in line with the international best practices is to ensure that we have that symbiotic relationship between government and workers.

“It’s a call to lay the foundation and very critically, we need to also look at where we are coming from.”

He appealed to the minister to ensure the completion of the review of Nigerian Labour Law, which had been abandoned for some years.

“Since 2005, Nigeria has been battling with the review of labour law for 19 years now, and we have yet to make progress.

“Today, as we speak, we have been told that it is in the Ministry of Justice, going through a legal draft. Honourable Minister, this is one task you need to accomplish.”

He also mentioned that the three months’ wage award agreed upon by the government had not been paid, and the arrears are still pending.

“So, how can we have a conducive working environment or a symbiotic relationship between labour and the government if these issues are not addressed?” he asked.

Osifo, therefore, appealed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Muhammadu Dingyadi, to complete the review of the Nigerian Labour Law and ensure payment of the outstanding wage award.

Dingyadi assured the labour leaders that he would look into their demands, commending the unions for their contributions to the labour movement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop with the theme, ‘Best Practices for Social Partners Engagement in a Challenging Economy’, had the representatives of various affiliate bodies at the event.(NAN)