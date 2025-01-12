2027: It’s Tinubu Or Nobody Else, Says South East Group

A socio-political organisation under the aegis of South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), has called on those it described “Northern political hawks”, desperate to contest the 2027 Presidency to have a rethink, saying they should shift ground for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The organisation said that although critics would say the President has placed the economy of Nigeria on a life support, it shares in the belief that the President has bought stability in governance.

The South East Coordinator of SERHA, Belusochukwu Enwere, in a statement titled, “2027: It’s Tinubu Or Nobody”, said the President is addressing the socio-economic challenges and insecurity of the nation.

Enwere said, “Although it is a New Year, 2025 will definitely set the pace for politics in 2027, to define the leadership of Nigeria. One year after his assumption of office, the debate in political circles is whether President Bola Tinubu has done well to deserve reelection in 2027.

“While critics say he has placed the economy of Nigeria on a life support, others believe that the President has bought stability in governance. Oh yes, he has surpassed the expectations of his critics.

“But from our review of his governance of about two years administration, we dare say that the President has improved the level of coordinating policies and sectors of the economy.

His recent visit to Enugu State to commission some projects exemplifies ongoing projects in the South East geo-political zone is one of his high points.

“Another high point of the President is the development of a strong political will by not only addressing the socio-economic challenges but also the peace, security and prosperity of the nation.

“For the political hawks in the North seeking to unseat him and take over in 2027, we advise that they chicken out of the contest and wait for their turn again. For Tinubu, it’s 4 + 4 = 8

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu determination to lift Nigeria and by extension Africa out of poverty is evident that there is no vacancy in Aso rock come 2027. Our determination to support him realise this mandate is a battle of No Retreat, No Surrender.”