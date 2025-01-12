Empowering Grassroots Development: A Call to Action for Nigerian State Governments

By Bala Jibrin Magama

The recent decision by the Nasarawa State Government to allocate N461 million in bonuses directly to local government accounts marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s financial management. This progressive move underscores the principles of transparency, accountability, and grassroots development, ensuring that resources reach the intended beneficiaries. By implementing this initiative, Nasarawa State is not only strengthening local governance but also addressing pressing issues such as poverty and insecurity, thereby fostering sustainable change.

In contrast, some states, like Niger State, have yet to adopt similar measures. Despite the Governor’s expressed commitment to rebuilding the state, poverty remains an enduring challenge. To address this effectively, it is imperative to empower local governments with the resources they need. Local governments, being the closest administrative units to the people, are uniquely positioned to implement community-driven initiatives that can make a tangible difference in citizens’ lives.

The Niger State Planning Commission comprises various departments, including Planning, Budget, Economic Cooperation and Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Administration, and Local Government Planning and Budget. These departments are integral to effective policy planning and execution. However, despite their roles, local governments in Niger State continue to face significant funding deficits. Denying these grassroots institutions the financial resources necessary to combat poverty and insecurity is counterproductive and undermines efforts toward sustainable development.

To achieve meaningful progress, Niger State and other states across Nigeria must prioritize transparency, accountability, and the equitable distribution of resources. By providing local governments with adequate funding, they can directly address urgent challenges such as poverty and insecurity, laying the foundation for a more prosperous and secure society.

The time to act is now. Empowering local governance is not just an option—it is a necessity for driving inclusive growth and ensuring the well-being of all citizens.