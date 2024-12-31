Warri Refinery on stream with Naphtha, Diesel, Kerosene

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) says it has revived the Warri Refinery with the re-streaming of the plant’s Crude Distillation Unit (CDU).

By Emmanuella Anokam



The NNPC Ltd. said the restreaming of the CDU on Monday, marked the beginning of the gradual start-up of the refinery following its successful rehabilitation.

The NNPC Ltd. in a statement by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye said it had delivered on its promise to revive the Warri Refinery by the end of 2024.

Speaking at a tour of the Warri Refinery Complex in Ekpan, Delta State, the Managing Director of the Warri Refining and Petrochemicals Company (WRPC), Mr Chu Efifia, explained that the CDU was successfully re-streamed.

Effia said the plant had commenced the production of petroleum products such as Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel), Household Kerosene (HHK), Naphtha, and Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO).

Giving further details about the production status of the refinery, the Managing Director said the plant was currently processing 75,000 barrels per day (bpd) which translated to 60 per cent of installed capacity.

He said that the plant was currently producing 2.9 million litres of diesel, 1.9 million litres of kerosene and 4.9 million litres of fuel oil.

He added that the production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), known as petrol, will follow in the days ahead as other units of the refinery come on stream.

Highlighting its significance, Mr Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd., said it was the beginning of Nigeria’s journey to becoming a net producer and exporter of refined petroleum products.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, NNPC Ltd., Chief Pius Akinyelure, also expressed satisfaction with the development, adding that soon Nigeria would exit petroleum products importation and become a net exporter.

Mr Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), congratulated NNPC Ltd. on the feat.

Ahmed said with the coming on stream of more refineries, there would be more competition in the market.

He said that this would in turn force down the pump price of petroleum products to the benefit of Nigerians.

The 125,000bpd capacity Warri Refinery was commissioned in 1978.

It was shut down for rehabilitation in 2021 with Daewoo Engineering as the EPC contractor.(NAN)