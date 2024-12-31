Flood committee disburses N18bn to 101,330 Borno households  

No fewer than 101,330 households affected by the Sept.10, 2024 flood disaster in Maiduguri and its environs have received food and non-food items, including cash payments

By Abdullahi Mohammed



No fewer than 101,330 households affected by the Sept.10, 2024 flood disaster in Maiduguri and its environs have received food and non-food items, including cash payments of N18.08 billion.

The Chairman of the Relief Disbursement Committee, Mr Baba-Bukar Gujibawu, made this known on Monday in Maiduguri while presenting the committee’s report to Gov. Babagana Zulum.

Gujibawu said that more than one million people were affected by the flood disaster which displaced 101,330 households, and resulted in the destruction of public infrastructure, farmlands, and loss of lives.

He said that the committee had received N18.2 billion in donations through a basket fund supported by the federal and state governments, corporate organisations, and individuals.

Gujibawu said that the N18.2 billion received by the committee included the contribution of N10 billion from Borno State Government.

“The committee allocated N987 million to assist 7,716 traders in affected markets; N313 million to 814 worship centres; N213 million to 267 private schools; N89.4 million to 1,788 youths who contributed during the flood, and N12.5 million to 22 private clinics,” he said.

Gujbawu said that in addition to that, the committee had received donations of drugs, medical supplies, food, and other essential items worth billions of naira.

The committee recommended that the remaining N4.45 billion in its account be used to rehabilitate roads in flood-hit areas of Gongulong and Old Maiduguri roads while the remaining food and non-food items should be distributed to host communities.

Gujbawu expressed gratitude to Zulum for giving them freehand without interference in carrying out the assignment

and commended his members for their dedication.

Responding, Zulum assured the committee of implementing the committee’s recommendations.

The governor directed the immediate activation of a permanent disaster response structure at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) as recommended by the committee’s report.

He also directed the Secretary to the State Government to devise modalities for properly capturing street names and house numbers in all communities within the state capital and its environs.

The governor also directed the Ministry of Works to immediately reconstruct the road networks destroyed by floods in different communities.

Zulum commended the Federal Government for its support to victims of the Maiduguri flood disaster and, specifically, President Bola Tinubu, for the love and care he displayed to the people of Borno during the disaster.

He thanked the committee for a wonderful job, saying: “Let me commend the members of this important committee for your meticulous work. Insha’Allah, posterity will judge you positively.” (NAN)