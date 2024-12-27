Visionary leadership qualities of Idris excite Zulum

Umara Babagana Zulum of Borno State has extolled the visionary leadership qualities of Gov. Nasir Idris of kebbi.

By Ibrahim Bello

Gov. Umara Babagana Zulum of Borno State has extolled the visionary leadership qualities of Gov. Nasir Idris of kebbi.

He made this known while speaking as Guest of Honour at a book launch titled: “Mr Project” in recognition of Gov. Idris’ developmental strides in Kebbi State held in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book showcases the achievements of Gov. Idris in just 18 months.

“I must commend and laud the vision and tenacity of the authour of this book, the governor deserves special commendation. I have gone round and I have seen the projects executed by Gov. Nasir Idris.

“The end result of politics is delivery, therefore, I wish to state that there will be no vacancy in Kebbi Government House by 2027,” Zulum assured.

The governor observed that there would be no development without peace and there won’t be peace without development, hence the need for people of Kebbi to do everything possible to sustain the prevailing peace in the state.

Zulum said he was attending the occasion not because of his colleague governor but because of the developmental strides of Gov. Idris.

In his speech, the Chief Launcher, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning and former Governor of Kebbi State, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, described the event as commendable.

Bagudu, who was represented by the National Organising Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammad Suleiman-Argungu, announced a N50 million launch of the book.

Sen. Adamu Aliero, a former governor of the State and Senator representing Kebbi Central on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), traced his relationship with Gov. Idris to 2007 when he faced a challenge with workers in the state.

“By then I was looking for somebody that will intervene to bring harmony, Gov. Idris was the one who played that critical role, where peace and harmony was achieved,” he said.

Aliero appreciated the governor for executing meaningful developmental projects in the state and advised him to extend his tentacles to Zuru and Yauri Emirates.

He admonished the governor to be a bridge builder and carry all manner of people along to be able to gain the support of all.

On his part, the Chairman of the Occasion, Gen. Muhammadu Magoro, lauded the 19 Northern Governors for taking a uniform bold stand on the controversial “Tax Reform Bill”, and advised them to incorporate the federal lawmakers into the issue with a view to arriving at a concrete decision.

He reminded the governors and the entire people from the region of the mistake the Northerners made during the issue of “onshore and offshore” which led to 13 per cent derivation formular, insisting that they should not repeat the same mistake.

Magoro said: “I see no reason why the Bill is being rushed. If such Bill is good for the country, why is it that there is too much interest in it, why the need to hasten its passage?”

In their separate presentation, the Book Reviewer and Vice Chancellor, Rayhan University, Birnin Kebbi, Prof. Muhammad Lawal-Ahmad and the Guest Speaker, Prof. Bello Bada of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto (UDUS) lauded the laudable achievements of Gov. Idris.

According to the dons, the book, “Mr Project” personifies the development being executed by Gov. Idris, adding that this is not a matter of executing projects, but a matter of humility, harmony and generosity exhibited by the governor. (NAN)