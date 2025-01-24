Tinubu felicitates Evangelist Taiwo Oshin @ 100

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Most Superior Evangelist Taiwo Oshin of the Adegorushen Alaagbe family and patriarch of the Lasunwo royal family

By Salisu Sani-Idris

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Most Superior Evangelist Taiwo Oshin of the Adegorushen Alaagbe family and patriarch of the Lasunwo royal family in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on his centenary birthday.

Tinubu, in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extolled Baba Oshin’s commitment to serving God and humanity.

The President described him as an exemplary leader.

“For seven decades as a member of the clergy and as the second in command of the Celestial Church of Christ for the past 20 years, Baba Oshin has been a steadfast servant of faith and humanity.

” His contributions to spreading good Christian values and advancing missionary activities, particularly in Ogun State, have left an indelible mark on our nation.

“As you join the extraordinary league of centenarians, I celebrate your life of service, faith, and impact.

” On behalf of a grateful nation, I extend my best wishes for your continued sound health, joy, and fulfilment,” President Tinubu stated. (NAN)