GOC inaugurates projects in Badagry barracks

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Mijinyawa, has inaugurated housing projects to tackle accommodation challenges in 243 Battalion Barracks, Badagry, Lagos State.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration on Friday, the GOC said that the projects were part of efforts by the Nigerian Army to improve the welfare of soldiers.

“I came to Badagry today to inaugurate projects being executed by the Army Headquarters.

“These projects include accommodations for our soldiers, Commanding Officer’s lodge, and Mess for our Warrant Officers and others,” he said.

According to him, so much improvement has been done in many barracks across the country as part of efforts to make the soldiers comfortable

Mijinyawa said the ongoing projects were necessary to refurbish dilapidated barracks and also build new ones for soldiers

“Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), promised to rehabilitate dilapidated barracks and build new ones for our soldiers.

“We thank the COAS for these interventions, here in 81 Division, we are very lucky because these projects are ongoing in other barracks within the Division,” the GOC said.

He commended Col. Abdullahi Abdu, Commanding Officer, 243 Battalion, and other personnel who contributed in various ways to the timely completion of the projects.

He also thanked other sister agencies in Badagry for working in synergy to make the town peaceful.

“Let me appreciate our friends from sister agencies for working in synergy.

“I have no problem in Badagry because of good working relationships among the agencies,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other sister agencies including the NDLEA, NSCDC and the Nigeria Police attended the event.

Also, in attendance were representatives of Akran of Badagry, among others. (NAN)