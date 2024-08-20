Tinubu commends Egbetokun’s integrity on principle of justice 

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun on his principle of justice in the police profession.

Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, gave the commendation at the presentation of a Festschrift, a collection of writings published in honour of the IGP.

The book titled:’ Reading in Policing, Peace and Security”, is a collective resource of many remarkable scholars and institutions, published by the Society for Peace Studies and Practice(SPSP).

Tinubu, who wrote the forward of the book, commended Egbetokun for his dedication to the principles of justice, peace and security which has left an indelible mark in the Nigerian state.

He said that the book would serve as a weapon of knowledge, aiding government agencies, international organisations and the public as resource to tackle security issues in the country.

“Again, I reiterate that few figures stand as tall and resolute in the national policing landscape as Kayode Egbetokun.

“He has exemplified unwavering dedication, unyielding courage, and unshakeable integrity in pursuing justice and peace.

” He stands tall in leadership in inspiring countless others to join the noble vocation and impressive display of professionalism.

“I am aware that the response of authors to this publication was impressive, that within a short time 54 scholarly articles were accepted out of many submitted for publication,” he said.

According to the president, articles came eventually in two Volumes.

“Volume 1 is dedicated to Policing and Volume 2 contains articles on security, peace and development.

“This is an outstanding resource for all and sundry as references in the thematic areas,” Tinubu said.

He said that peace was one thing that was most sought out across the globe, adding that we now have it at our door steps as published in this book.

“That is why I recommend the book to academic institutions, police commands, military and para military outfits, government agencies, and international organisations.

“I also recomeand it to the general public to explore the opportunities offered in the rich contents of this book.

“I particularly will want to see educational institutions at all levels own the book in their libraries for consultation and referencing,” he said.

The book reviewer, Prof. Isaac Adeniran, said the range of topics in the book symbolised the multifaceted approach on dealing with security issues in the country.

Adeniran is the Head of Information Science, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He said that the book looked at the need to incorporate technology in police operations while also advocating for existing partnership to address criminality.

He, therefore, said that the proceed from the sale of the book would be utilised for the establishment of IGP research in internal security.

On his part, Egbetokun said that the book would serve as a resource for scholars in the field of policing, peace and security.

The IGP said that the bood would also help the new generation of law enforcement officers as resource for global reference.

The President of SPSP, Nathaniel Awuapila commended the roles of universities partner in writing the book.

Awuapila specifically mentioned Universtity of Ibadan, Al-Hikmah University Ilorin, Lagos State University, University of Ilorin, University of Lagos, Bauchi State University and Gombe State University.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, who spoke on behalf of other institutions, thanked Tinubu for appointing Egbetokun to monitor the internal security of the nation.

“The reports of the UNODC and the Attorney General of the Federation at the 3rd Corruption Survey in July, showed that the Nigeria Police is the most improved government agency in anti-corruption drive in Nigeria (UNODC-NBS, 2024).

“Just within a year of assuming office, the level of professionalism displayed and public engagement by the Police at the just concluded ten days national protests were immense and unprecedented.

“These occasions confirmed that institutional support for the book project has expected merits,” he said.

The book contains 54 articles from reputable academics and practitioners and is designed to be a credible reference resource on policing, peace, and security in Nigeria. (NAN)