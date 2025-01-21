Tanker Explosion: NEMA delivers food, other items to injured victims, families

As part of the emergency response to the tragic incident of tanker fire disaster that occurred at Dikko Junction in Niger State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has delivered food and non-food items including medical supplies for treatment of the injured victims and relief support for families of the affected persons.

The Director General NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar who visited the community and flagged off distribution of the items, said it was also in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and continuation of the Federal Government’s commitment to support in the recovery of the community from the disaster.

She said, “based on report of first rapid assessment carried out by officials of NEMA, NSEMA and other first responders, we have come to provide immediate assistance of food and non-food items including medicaments to the affected families.”

While sympathizing with the people, the Director General NEMA assured that the Agency would coordinate comprehensive efforts aimed at assisting in their recovery from the disaster.

She further said, besides the mourning over the tragic incident, it was also a reminder for every community to pay attention to the urgent need for disaster preparedness and to be proactive in safeguarding lives and property.

The DG NEMA commended the Swift response of first responders to the incident, particularly the rescue teams of NEMA, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, fire fighters, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp, medical personnel, community members, security operatives and other stakeholders that acted swiftly under pressure to save lives and mitigate further damages.

Present at the occasion was the Deputy Speaker of Niger State House of Assembly Hon Afiniki Daudu who appreciated the prompt response of the Federal Government in the delivery of the relief items through NEMA. Also present were the Chairman of Gurara Local Government Area Alhaji Abdulhalim Abubakar, Director General of Niger State SEMA Comrade Abdullahi Arah and the community leaders.

Update on the disaster indicate that 98 persons lost their lives, 69 have different degrees injuries while 20 shops were burnt in the inferno.