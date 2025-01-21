Ododo to NASRDA: Support our efforts in security, agriculture, land reforms, others

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has urged the management of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) to complement efforts by his administration to combat insecurity, improve agriculture and food security, fast track land reforms and support development in other critical sectors using existing space technology and innovative capabilities of the agency.

Governor Ododo stated this during a meeting with the Director General of NASRDA, Dr. Mathew Olumide Adepoju on Monday.

The Kogi State Governor who was in the company of some senior officials of the government assured that the state government is committed to ensuring partnership with NASRDA to improve the state’s Geographic Information System to facilitate land reforms, promote agriculture and food sufficiency, security of lives and property and other critical sectors of the state’s economy.

While acknowledging the state of technology and innovative endowment available at NASRDA, Governor Ododo called on the leadership of the agency to ensure collaboration with the Kogi state government by providing needed assistance to enhance development in the areas already enumerated in the Memorandum of Understanding between the agency and the state government signed late last year in Lokoja in critical sectors.

In his remarks, the Director General of NASRDA, Dr. Mathew Olumide Adepoju commended Governor Ododo for the level of infrastructural development and other achievements recorded within one year of his administration in Kogi state.

He thanked the Governor for adopting space technology as a way of combating insecurity and promoting development in different sectors of the state’s economy, assuring that the partnership between NASRDA and the Kogi state government will be sustained in the interest of the country and the people of Kogi state.