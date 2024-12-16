Student, trader jailed 6 months for illegal possession of firearms

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Monday sentenced a 17-year-old student and a trader Daniel Abok, 23, to six months in correctional centre for illegal possession of firearms.



By Zainab Oyekan

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the convicts after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

Bokkos, in his judgment, ordered the convicts to pay an option of N10, 000 fine each or spend 6 months in a correctional centre.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Ijuptil Thiawur, told the court that the case was reported on Oct. 24 by a team of officers attached to the “C” Divisional Police Command.

Thiawur said that the officers got reliable information from the public about the activities of the convicts.

“After a search, a locally made gun and ammunition were recovered from them.

“The prosecutor saidthat the offence contravened the Plateau Penal Code Law. (NAN)