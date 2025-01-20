Soldiers dismantle 23 illegal refineries in major raids in 3 states

Troops of Nigerian Army have destroyed 23 illegal artisanal refineries and apprehended 25 suspected operators during an anti-bunkering operation conducted

By Desmond Ejibas

Troops of Nigerian Army have destroyed 23 illegal artisanal refineries and apprehended 25 suspected operators during an anti-bunkering operation conducted in Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers.

Lt.-Col. Danjuma Danjuma spokesman for the Nigerian Army 6 Division in Port Harcourt, disclosed this development in a statement issued on Monday.

He revealed that soldiers also seized 14 boats used for transporting petroleum products and confiscated 45,000 litres of various adulterated petroleum products during the raids.

“The operations were conducted between Jan. 12 and Jan. 19 in Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers states,” he stated.

Danjuma reported that the operation began in Rivers, where troops intercepted a truck carrying over 15,000 litres of fake petroleum products.

“The tanker truck was impounded along the Eneka-Tank stretch of the East-West Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

“On the same day, troops deactivated seven illegal refining sites, seized four fibre boats, and recovered 12,000 litres of stolen petroleum products in the Karakarma area of Degema LGA.

“Additionally, soldiers conducting anti-illegal bunkering operations in Bille, Degema LGA, destroyed two illegal refineries, three receivers, and three large metallic cooking pots filled with over 2,400 litres of products,” he said.

The division spokesman added that troops proceeded to Imo Riverside where they dismantled 13 illegal refining sites, 25 cooking drum pots, 24 receivers, and six metallic containers were destroyed with 7,000 litres of products recovered.

Other items seized included 7,000 litres of stolen products, several empty gallons, four hollow pipes, an unspecified number of motorcycles, and a boat used in the criminal enterprise.

According to Danjuma, troops impounded four boats and over 2,700 litres of stolen products in Oga-Ama, Buguma LGA, while a tugboat and a barge were seized around the Finima area of Bonny LGA.

“In Oshimili, Delta State, a sting operation was carried out, which resulted in the arrest of four suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) involved in the illegal bunkering of petroleum products.

“The suspects were caught conveying stolen products around the Abor community junction to Kwale in Ndokwa West LGA,” Danjuma added.

He further said that acting on intelligence, soldiers dismantled five dugout pits filled with an unspecified quantity of stolen petroleum products along the Yokri River in Burutu LGA.

According to him, troops also confiscated two Toyota Avalon vehicles carrying an unspecified quantity of illegally refined diesel along Okarki-Otuasega Road in Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa.

“The vehicles and petroleum products have been handled in accordance with our operational mandate,” Danjuma said. (NAN)