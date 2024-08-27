SLTV boss seeks NAF’s patronage, seeks gender mainstreaming

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Princess Nikky Onyeri, Chief Operating Officer, Camroll Quest Ltd, SLTV’s mega dealer in FCT, has urged the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to patronise the Nigerian owned payTV by installing it in all units and stations across the country.

Onyeri made the call when she led her team on courtesy call on the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, on Tuesday in Abuja.

She urged the air chief to grant the operators of the PayTV, Metro Digital Ltd, the opportunity to brand all NAF stations, units and commands across the country with its products.

Onyeri said that SLTV,was wholly Nigerian owned satellite pay TV network with quality, innovation and customer focused as its core values.

She said that SLTV currently had about 60 channels with more coming on board, adding it also had multi-tiered bouquet and dish.

According to her, SLTV have two bouquets; one is for N2,500 monthly, the other one is the premium, which is N5,000 monthly while the premium comes with all the live channels of European Leagues.

“Our dream is that in a few years’ time, that if not every home in Nigeria, most homes should have SLTV installed.

“We are delighted that the Chief of Staff approved our visit here. We are very delighted the Nigerian Air Force is fully on board with us.

“We are hoping that after this visit, that the Nigerian Air Force will be able to brand all their stations, all their offices, with SLTV.

“So we want to plead with the Nigerian Air Force, that please give us this opportunity to be one of the first people that will say SLTV, come and brand all your stations, all your offices in the whole of Nigeria.

“That will send a big, big signal, not just to Nigerians, but to the world,” she said.

Onyeri said the second reason for the visit was to commend the air force on gender mainstreaming as well as ask for more inclusiveness of women in recruitment, appointments and promotions in the service.

“I know that the NAF is gender inclusive, but we are also pleading that more should come about.

“We are pleading for women in your recruitment and in your promotion and acceleration, so that when you are seated on this high table, we will have one headgear, one woman that is seated here,” she added.

In her remarks, the Wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, implored the NAF to keep supporting women, adding that when women put their hearts into anything in life, huge successes would definitely be achieved.

Responding, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, AVM Sayo Olatunde, said the coming on stream of an indigenous cable TV was strategic to Nigeria’s national security and development.

He said that getting the remote areas connected through satellite TV to give the people access to information would enhance development and security.

According to him, there will be employment opportunities and then people will be better informed, better enlightened, and they will know how to behave.

“We will be more security conscious and be more conscious of national development.

“I will assure you on behalf of the chief of the Air Staff, we will not let you down.

“We are fully behind you and we are very passionate about anything that can move the country forward., secure the country and then develop the country,” he said.

On gender inclusiveness, the air chief said that NAF was doing a lot, adding that it had female fighter pilots, helicopter pilots, and transport pilots, as well as commanders of units.

According to him, the commander of the Nigerian Air Force Hospital in Abuja is a female as well as the commander of work center in Abuja.

“We have very ingenious female strategic officers and we are really serious about it.

“Like those pilots, for instance, some of them are regular. That means they can get to where their male counterpart will get to. There is no barrier, there is no limits.

“Their regular officers who went to the Nigerian Defense Academy, they spent five years like their male counterparts, they did all the things together with them, so there is no barrier.

“I am sure, by God’s grace, one day we will see a female officer becoming chief of the Air staff.

“We have seen it in other countries,” he added. (NAN)(