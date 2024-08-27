Ondo govt approves tech hub for OAUSTECH

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The Ondo State Government has approved the immediate setup of a technological hub for the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a technological hub (tech hub) refers to a geographical location where there is a concentration of technological-related businesses and start-ups as well as supporting infrastructure and talent pool.

It also involves the collection of like-minded individuals working in various business sectors, but focused on the use of technology to create a unique environment where individuals, ideas and companies that support both can thrive.

Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on ICT, Mr Tomide Akinribido disclosed this on Tuesday, during a visit to the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Temi Ologunorisa, in his office.

Akinribido stated that Aiyedatiwa approved the tech hub, to provide a platform for collaboration among the students of the institution, for idea exchange, knowledge sharing and formation of sustainable partnerships.

He assured that when the tech hub was completed, it would facilitate cross-pollination of creative ideas among the undergraduates.

“It will also encourage interdisciplinary partnerships and foster a culture of open innovation within the university community, as modern gadgets and devices will be deployed to equip the tech hub facility,” Akinribido said.

Responding, Ologunorisa expressed happiness over the development, and commended the governor for his commitment to the university’s growth.

He assured that the university management would ensure proper maintenance of the tech hub facility when completed.

NAN reports that the vice chancellor in company of Mr Peter Okunniga, the university’s Registrar, led the governor’s aide and his entourage on a facility tour of the institution. (NAN)