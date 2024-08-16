Sept. 28 Anambra LG poll sacrosanct – ANSIEC

By Chimezie Anaso

The Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) says the September 28 Local Government Council chairmen and ward councilors elections will hold as scheduled.

Mrs Genevieve Osakwe, ANSIEC Chairman said this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka on Thursday.

Osakwe called on political parties in the state to commence canvassing for votes while assuring that the exercise would be free, fair and credible.

The meeting was for Chairmen and Secretaries of political parties, traditional rulers, president generals of communities, clergy and security agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only All Progressives Grand Alliance and Action Alliance parties were present at the meeting.

Osakwe said the electoral body had considered the security situation in various parts of the state.

She assured the political parties that elections would hold in all the 326 electoral wards.

Osakwe added that results would be collated, counted and announced from all the electoral wards.

On allegation of pre-written election results, she said the commission’s duty was to conduct elections, while urging political parties to ensure that they field candidates and ensure the electorate voted.

“This election must go on and will be in accordance with the law, we are going to hold election in every area of the state and announce result from those places, we are aware of issues in some areas and we have considered them.

“Boycott will not be for the benefit of Anambra, political parties should go and canvass for votes because this exercise will be free, fair and credible

“We are not aware of any suit, I am a lawyer, so I cannot respond to what we are not aware of,’’ she said.

Osakwe used the opportunity to formally release the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the Anambra Local Government Council elections which was made public on Aug. 14.

In a remark, Mr Nobert Okoli, Chairman of Action Alliance, noted that Anambra had waited for the Local Government Election for over a decade.

Okoli, however, expressed concern over the sudden announcement and speed of the schedule.

He also wondered why only two political parties were present at the stakeholders’ meeting.

Okoli said: “What is worth doing, is worth doing well, how come other political parties are not here. I am here because I was directly invited, what happened to others?

On his part, Mr Augustine Aniegbuna, President General of Umunankwo community in Ogbaru, said the election was for the good of the people of Anambra.

Aniegbuna called on for the cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure the success of the exercise in spite of the imperfections.

He expressed worry over the insecurity in some communities and called on ANSIEC to address the challenge to ensure it did not affect the election.

Mr Chukwuka Ezewuzie, Anambra Disability Rights Commission Chairman, urged all the stakeholders to give equal opportunities to people living with disabilities during the exercise.

Mr Chigozie Igwe, Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, told NAN that he did not attend the meeting because he was not invited.

“We are the major stakeholders in the election process who should be the first to know but as I am talking to you, all what we have heard about on this election is through the media,” he said.(NAN)