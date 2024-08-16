School feeding key to quality education, says Gov Sani’s aide

Dr Fauziya Ado, the Special Assistant to Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State on School Feeding Programme says the school feeding programme is critical

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Dr Fauziya Ado, the Special Assistant to Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State on School Feeding Programme says the school feeding programme is critical for the enhancement of education in northern Nigeria.

Ado, who made this known addressing newsmen in Abuja, also stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy to improve infrastructure towards enhancing the quality of education and recognise the critical role of the school feeding programme.

She emphasised the need to support families financially, to alleviate their financial burdens and encourage consistent school attendance.

“We are witnessing a significant increase in the number of girls attending schools, which is a positive shift from the past.

“However, to sustain this progress, it is essential to strengthen schools with better facilities, engage teachers with necessary trainings, and ensure the continuation of the school feeding programme.

“Every child, particularly girls, must have the opportunity to thrive academically and build a brighter future, the increasing turnout of girls in schools reflects a societal change,

“But there is still much work to be done. Improving school facilities and addressing students’ basic needs, such as providing soap and detergent for proper hygiene are critical steps in this journey,” she said.

She added that by focusing on these areas, we could create an environment where children, regardless of their background, had the resources they needed to succeed.

She expressed gratitude to Gov. Sani for his commitment to the School Feeding Programme and for ensuring its success n the state, and for the confidence reposed on her.

Ado also thanked President Bola Tinubu for giving youths the opportunity to serve in his administration and help drive the Renewed Hope Agenda in all sectors of the economy.(NAN)