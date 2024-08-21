Senator Jimoh Ibrahim tasks universities on solution to problems of abandoned projects

A Challenge has been thrown to the Nigerian University system to proffer solution to the issue of abandoned mega projects in the country.

By Chimezie Godfrey

A Challenge has been thrown to the Nigerian University system to proffer solution to the issue of abandoned mega projects in the country.

The call was made by Distinguished Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, while delivering the 2024 Foundation Day Lecture of the Federal University of Technology, Akure ,FUTA on Tuesday.

The law maker who highlighted the troubling issue of abandoned federal government mega projects and the potential impact on Nigeria’s universities drew attention to the broader implications of these neglected initiatives on the nation’s educational sector.

Senator Ibrahim, who titled his lecture , “Abandoned Federal Government Mega Projects: Any Respite from the Nigerian Universities”, said “the University is expected to provide solutions to known and unknown problems, and the university of tomorrow will give the list of solutions to known issues without difficulties while working on the unknown problems. Mega projects come with their complexities, of the known and unknown issues.”

Senator Ibrahim expressed deep concern over the numerous high-profile federal projects that have been left uncompleted or abandoned across the country.

According to him, these projects, often launched with much fanfare and lofty promises, have not only failed to deliver on their objectives but have also led to significant financial waste.

The senator pointed out that many of these projects were initially intended to boost various sectors, including education, by providing necessary infrastructure and resources.

“These abandoned projects are not just a waste of public funds. They represent lost opportunities for development and progress. For our universities, these unfulfilled projects could mean the difference between growth and stagnation,” Senator Ibrahim said.

The senator’s address resonated particularly with students and faculty at FUTA, where he emphasized how such projects could directly affect the educational environment.

He argued that universities, including FUTA, often find themselves at the mercy of incomplete government promises that could have otherwise enhanced their facilities, research capabilities, and overall academic experience.

Senator Ibrahim proposed several measures to address this issue, including enhanced accountability.

He called for increased transparency and accountability from government agencies responsible for mega projects.

He stressed the importance of regular audits and public reports to ensure that funds are used efficiently and projects are completed as promised.

The senator also suggested reallocating resources from abandoned projects to more immediate and impactful initiatives, especially in the education sector. This, according to him, would help mitigate the negative effects on institutions that rely heavily on government support. Ibrahim further advocated for stronger legislative oversight to monitor the progress of ongoing projects and hold accountable those responsible for delays and mismanagement.

On the part of the higher institutions, Senator Ibrahim encouraged universities to seek partnerships with the private sector to fill the gaps left by abandoned federal projects. Such collaborations could provide alternative funding and resources necessary for institutional development.

He called on the need to review methodology in project execution, saying abandoned projects if completed could generate job opportunities for the teeming youth and urged students to aspire to acquire requisite and relevant skills that will enhance their employability.

He emphasized the need for acquisition of higher degrees, adding that the government is willing and ready to help the youth in their future endeavor.

He commended FUTA’s contributions to educational development in Nigeria over the years and urge it not to rest on its oars.

He said “an excellent institution like the Federal University of Technology, Akure can help provide respite for a dooming crisis of large-scale abandoned projects. For instance, if the university can find a solution to at least one of the abandoned projects out of the 11866 referred to in this lecture, the country could save a lot of money.”

In an opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji said “one of the features of universities worldwide is the culture of debates and lectures. FUTA, not being an exception, has this culture deeply entrenched in its operations.

One of the lectures is the Foundation Day Lecture, which commemorates the day the foundation of the University was laid. It is a special day in the life of the University and for that reason, it is officially commemorated with the deserved attention and pomp. This ceremony is explored to inject more life into the critical relationship between the town and the gown which has boundless possibilities and benefits.”

Speaking on the relevance of the topic, she said “the topic Abandoned Mega Projects in Nigeria: Any Respite from Nigeria Universities as some people would say is a million-dollar question.

“We can see one of the several reasons for the biting economic stagnation-low national productivity and plummeting value of the Naira.

“We can all imagine the drastic transformation that our nation would undergo if these projects had been up and running.”

The lecture was attended by members of the newly inaugurated Governing Council of FUTA under the leadership of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Senator (Professor) Nora Daduut, some Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the academia, the clergy, service chiefs, staff and students of the university.