FG set to launch National Youth Dialogue to promote patriotism among youths

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, says arrangements have been concluded to launch

National Youth Dialogue to promote patriotism among youths.

By Titaro Irmiya/ Franca Ofili

He made this known in Abuja on Wednesday, adding that the dialogue would provide avenue to enhance

entrepreneurship, cooperative training, access to resources and networking among youths.

He said “the dialogue is also an avenue to discuss problems and issues that affect youths and how they can be solved.

“We want to start discussing solutions through consistent engagements, support for young entrepreneurs, training, jobs, and many others.

“I believe that with the dialogue, we will further exchange ideas on what we can do to support the teeming youths in the country.”

The minister, therefore, advised the youths to organise themselves and evolve measures that would move the country forward.

Olawande, who identified unemployment as major problem affecting the younger generation, added that the dialogue could help

to address the issue

.

He said “the big problem in the country is unemployment, and that is why we are trying to find a way to address it.”

While stressing the need for government to create an enabling environment for youths to thrive, he said it is not possible for everyone to

become either a civil servant, a senator, or a minister.

“But with an enabling environment, everybody will try to make ends meet. Government has made up its’ mind and is ready to renew

the hope of this country.”

He said that the students’ loan was one of the initiatives put in place by government to ensure that no student missed school because of school fees.

According to him, government will also give incentives to enable the students to get something monthly when paying the loan.

He said government has introduced Youth Investment Fund where young people can access and be self-employed.

According to him, the Nigerian Youth Academy will be launched soon for young people to access.

He explained that “for now, more than 80,000 are receiving digital training as testing to see how it works.

“By the end of two years, government will want to as much as possible, ensure that seven million young people are skilled,” he said.

The Co-convener of the dialogue, Mr Oladele John, said it is important for youths to discuss issues that affect them, thus, the national dialogue.

He added that “young people are taking it upon themselves to say, instead of going to the streets to protest without a leader.

“Youth leaders have deçided to take leadership in their hands.”

John, who identified lack of mentorship as a major problem among youths, said the dialogue would help to address the issue.

He added that “the dialogue is an initiative of the Forum of Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants to Governors, in collaboration

with other youths and youth groups in the country.

“With the collaboration of the Pan African Youth Union, the dialogue will bring 1,000 young persons to Abuja on Sept. 30, with an opening

ceremony on Oct. 1.”

According to him, the concept is to have representatives from the 774 local government areas in the country, irrespective of their political or

religious backgrounds.”(NAN)